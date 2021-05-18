 Tuesday, May 18, 2021 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Lee Travels To Memphis To Look At Situation With Closed Mississippi River Freeway Bridge; Calls For Federal Infrastructure Aid

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

 Governor Bill Lee was traveling to Memphis to assess progress on the Hernando de Soto bridge repair, meet with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and "address the need for immediate federal action on infrastructure."

 

“We are making swift progress on repairs to the Hernando de Soto bridge to ensure safety and a return to uninterrupted commerce,” said Governor Lee.

“While Congress ponders the definition of infrastructure, we call upon the federal government to prioritize the safety of actual roads and bridges.”

 

American Rescue Plan funds are expressly prohibited from being spent on road, highway or bridge infrastructure. Currently, the American Rescue Plan designates $182 million to Shelby County and $161 million to the city of Memphis. The American Jobs Plan, touted as an infrastructure plan, would spend an estimated $2 trillion with a mere 5.6 percent dedicated to roads and bridges, the governor said.

 

“We will continue investing in infrastructure for the safety of our citizens and the strength of our economy,” said Governor Lee. “I commend the state of Arkansas, the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers for their work and look forward to meaningful action out of Congress to address the condition of our roads and bridges across the country.”


May 18, 2021

Matthew Holcomb, 22, Charged In Domestic Shooting In Dalton

May 18, 2021

Lee Travels To Memphis To Look At Situation With Closed Mississippi River Freeway Bridge; Calls For Federal Infrastructure Aid

May 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Despite Woman's Fears, No One Is In Her Car Trunk; Car Thief Gets Golden Opportunity On McArthur Avenue


A Dalton man is in custody after an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her face. Matthew Holcomb, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee was traveling to Memphis to assess progress on the Hernando de Soto bridge repair, meet with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and "address the need for immediate federal action ... (click for more)

A woman on the right shoulder of Riverside Drive near the Boathouse restaurant was standing near the road outside of her vehicle and an officer stopped to check on her. The woman said her car ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Matthew Holcomb, 22, Charged In Domestic Shooting In Dalton

A Dalton man is in custody after an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her face. Matthew Holcomb, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children in the third degree. At 2:48 a.m., Dalton officers were dispatched to Park Canyon Apartments at 284 Park Canyon Drive with a report of a woman who ... (click for more)

Lee Travels To Memphis To Look At Situation With Closed Mississippi River Freeway Bridge; Calls For Federal Infrastructure Aid

Governor Bill Lee was traveling to Memphis to assess progress on the Hernando de Soto bridge repair, meet with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and "address the need for immediate federal action on infrastructure." “We are making swift progress on repairs to the Hernando de Soto bridge to ensure safety and a return to uninterrupted commerce,” said Governor Lee. “While Congress ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (3)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why I Adore ‘Country’

A long time ago, maybe 40 years or more, I would hit the road early Monday afternoon, drive hard to some town in Georgia and Alabama, and speak to the Quarterback Club in Athens, Gainesville, Muscle Shoals, or Decatur. It was easier than picking low-hanging fruit. Tell three good jokes, recite a poem, and share some inside SEC stuff and you were golden. They would pay a grand to ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts' Hunter Greene Named Double-A Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Hunter Greene has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (5/10 – 5/16). Over his two starts last week Greene was lights out, compiling two wins and striking out 17 batters in 11 innings. Greene’s 17 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. In his start ... (click for more)

UTC Student-Athletes Tie School Record With 14 Programs Posting 3.0 GPAs

Student-athletes at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continue to impress with another strong semester in the classroom. Final grades have been tallied for the 2021 spring semester, and UTC finished the term with a 3.304 overall student-athlete grade-point-average. The Mocs tied a school record with 14 programs posting a 3.0 team GPA for the third semester in a row. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors