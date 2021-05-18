Lee Travels To Memphis To Look At Situation With Closed Mississippi River Freeway Bridge; Calls For Federal Infrastructure Aid

Governor Bill Lee was traveling to Memphis to assess progress on the Hernando de Soto bridge repair, meet with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and "address the need for immediate federal action on infrastructure."

“We are making swift progress on repairs to the Hernando de Soto bridge to ensure safety and a return to uninterrupted commerce,” said Governor Lee. “While Congress ponders the definition of infrastructure, we call upon the federal government to prioritize the safety of actual roads and bridges.”

American Rescue Plan funds are expressly prohibited from being spent on road, highway or bridge infrastructure. Currently, the American Rescue Plan designates $182 million to Shelby County and $161 million to the city of Memphis. The American Jobs Plan, touted as an infrastructure plan, would spend an estimated $2 trillion with a mere 5.6 percent dedicated to roads and bridges, the governor said.

“We will continue investing in infrastructure for the safety of our citizens and the strength of our economy,” said Governor Lee. “I commend the state of Arkansas, the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers for their work and look forward to meaningful action out of Congress to address the condition of our roads and bridges across the country.”