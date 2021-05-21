 Friday, May 21, 2021 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Over 35% Of County Residents Now Fully Vaccinated With Another 40% Partially Vaccinated; Positive COVID Cases Continue To Fall

Friday, May 21, 2021

COVID-19 metrics continue to improve across Hamilton County, as more than 35 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated against the virus, with another 40 percent of individuals partially vaccinated, officials of the Hamilton County Health Department said.

 

Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said, "Although vaccination rates have plateaued, and Hamilton County vaccination rates have fallen below our metro partners, the Health Department remains optimistic that rates will increase in the coming weeks, as parents take their 12- to 15-year-olds in for their vaccination.

 

“The best way to protect yourself and others and get back to pre-pandemic activities is to get vaccinated.”

 

Ms.

Barnes said, "Positive COVID-19 cases have continued to fall steadily over the past month. The Health Department, in line with the Tennessee Department of Health, will report COVID-19 case counts and other metrics Monday through Friday, with data from weekends and holidays now being updated the next business day. Epidemiology staff will continue to monitor weekend cases and alert the public if any changes arise.

 Health Department nurse manager Bev Fulbright said, “This is good news as cases continue to decline in Hamilton County. Cases have now reached the lowest sustained weekly case rate since June of 2020.”

 

Ms. Barnes also said, "As Hamilton County cases steadily decline and vaccine eligibility rises, those who are fully vaccinated are being granted more freedoms. The Health Department’s recommendations on mask use follow recently revised guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by local business and workplace guidance.

“We are currently in a transition time between wearing masks and not wearing masks. With fewer places requiring masks, unvaccinated people won’t have the protection of general mask-wearing and social distancing any longer. The virus will be able to transmit from person to person more freely. With these changes, it’s more important than ever for unvaccinated people to get the vaccine.”

The Health Department encourages those who are not fully vaccinated to consider doing so at this time.

 

The Health Department has created a new online vaccination calendar.

 

It is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and shows where the Health Department is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine each day. Multiple locations are available across the county, including the mass vaccination site at the Tennessee Riverpark, Health Department satellite health clinics, grocery stores, community markets, and academic institutions. No appointment is necessary and all events are free and open to individuals 12 years of age and older. Call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 for questions.

 

Beginning Tuesday, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Health Department’s Sequoyah Health Center in Soddy Daisy. For more information, call the clinic at 423-209-5490.

 

Officials said demand continues to rise for the free at-home, rapid test kits distributed as part of the Say Yes! COVID Test Initiative. The Health Department anticipates supplies will be depleted within the next few days. People who still wish to participate in this initiative may visit CovidTestChattanooga.org for online ordering information and test pick-up sites in the area. Call the COVID-19 Hotline for details or assistance at 423-209-8383.

 

Pick up a free test kit this weekend at a pop-up event:

St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church
8120 Old Cleveland Pike, Ooltewah, TN 37363
423-892-2533
Sat May 22: 10:00am–2:00pm

 

Collegedale Commons Market
4950 Collegedale Drive

4950 Swinyar Dr., Collegedale, TN 37363
Sun May 23: 10:00am–2:00pm

 


Police Blotter: Drinking Involved In Case Of 2 Women Sleeping On Moxy Patio; It Took At Least 2 People To Carry Off The Inflatable Trailer Slide With Palm Trees

Police received a call about an unconscious person at Moxy Hotel, 1220 King St. Police found two females sleeping in the patio area of the hotel. Police identified the women. Both were extremely intoxicated and required that EMS respond. Both women were checked out by EMS and EMS deemed that they did not need to be transported to the hospital. Police found out that both of the women ... (click for more)

Man, 25, Critically Wounded In Thursday Night Shooting At Gas Station On Dodds Avenue

A man, 25, was critically wounded in a gas station shooting on Thursday night. At approximately 8:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2100 block of Dodds Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a possible crime scene but were advised the possible victim had left the scene. A short time later officers were advised by dispatch that ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine - And Response

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: To Idaho (With Comments)

The state of Oregon has allegedly gotten so bad that a big crowd host of citizenry is ready to change license plates. That’s nothing new; people are leaving the liberal ‘woke’ states like California and Illinois in record numbers, but this is far different; these disgruntled and, quite frankly, furious residents who have had enough of the “Democrat rule” are keeping their dirt – ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lee Golfers Finish Eighth At NCAA National Championship

The No. 8 Lee men's golf team will continue its magical season after finishing eighth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Stroke Play Tournament. The Flames shot a 321 in round three for a 54-hole score of 939 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Match Play Tournament. Lee will square off with the University of Indy. The Greyhounds (894) won by 19 strokes over ... (click for more)


