Over 35% Of County Residents Now Fully Vaccinated With Another 40% Partially Vaccinated; Positive COVID Cases Continue To Fall

COVID-19 metrics continue to improve across Hamilton County, as more than 35 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated against the virus, with another 40 percent of individuals partially vaccinated, officials of the Hamilton County Health Department said.

Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said, "Although vaccination rates have plateaued, and Hamilton County vaccination rates have fallen below our metro partners, the Health Department remains optimistic that rates will increase in the coming weeks, as parents take their 12- to 15-year-olds in for their vaccination.

“The best way to protect yourself and others and get back to pre-pandemic activities is to get vaccinated.”

Ms.

Barnes said, "Positive COVID-19 cases have continued to fall steadily over the past month. The Health Department, in line with the Tennessee Department of Health, will report COVID-19 case counts and other metrics Monday through Friday, with data from weekends and holidays now being updated the next business day. Epidemiology staff will continue to monitor weekend cases and alert the public if any changes arise.

Health Department nurse manager Bev Fulbright said, “This is good news as cases continue to decline in Hamilton County. Cases have now reached the lowest sustained weekly case rate since June of 2020.”

Ms. Barnes also said, "As Hamilton County cases steadily decline and vaccine eligibility rises, those who are fully vaccinated are being granted more freedoms. The Health Department’s recommendations on mask use follow recently revised guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by local business and workplace guidance.



“We are currently in a transition time between wearing masks and not wearing masks. With fewer places requiring masks, unvaccinated people won’t have the protection of general mask-wearing and social distancing any longer. The virus will be able to transmit from person to person more freely. With these changes, it’s more important than ever for unvaccinated people to get the vaccine.”

The Health Department encourages those who are not fully vaccinated to consider doing so at this time.

The Health Department has created a new online vaccination calendar.

It is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and shows where the Health Department is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine each day. Multiple locations are available across the county, including the mass vaccination site at the Tennessee Riverpark, Health Department satellite health clinics, grocery stores, community markets, and academic institutions. No appointment is necessary and all events are free and open to individuals 12 years of age and older. Call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 for questions.

Beginning Tuesday, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Health Department’s Sequoyah Health Center in Soddy Daisy. For more information, call the clinic at 423-209-5490.

Officials said demand continues to rise for the free at-home, rapid test kits distributed as part of the Say Yes! COVID Test Initiative. The Health Department anticipates supplies will be depleted within the next few days. People who still wish to participate in this initiative may visit CovidTestChattanooga.org for online ordering information and test pick-up sites in the area. Call the COVID-19 Hotline for details or assistance at 423-209-8383.

Pick up a free test kit this weekend at a pop-up event:

St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church

8120 Old Cleveland Pike, Ooltewah, TN 37363

423-892-2533

Sat May 22: 10:00am–2:00pm

Collegedale Commons Market

4950 Collegedale Drive

4950 Swinyar Dr., Collegedale, TN 37363

Sun May 23: 10:00am–2:00pm