Special Election Will Be Held To Fill House District 29 Post; County Commission Has Option To Name Interim

The Hamilton County Election Commission will be holding a special election for the open House District 29 seat.

Funeral services were held Friday afternoon at Ooltewah Baptist Church for Rep. Mike Carter, who had held the seat since 2012. The former General Sessions Court judge died last Saturday after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Scott Allen, election administrator, said, "This will include a primary and general election.The timing of that election depends on when Governor Bill Lee issues the Writ of Election.

"The primary will likely fall near the end of July and the general near mid-September. The qualifying period will open once the Writ is issued.

"The deadline for candidates to apply will be the sixth Thursday before the election."



Mr. Allen said the County Commission members do have the authority to appoint an interim until the election is held if they so wish.

There is a livestream of the Mike Carter funeral at the Ooltewah Baptist Church website. His wife, Joan Carter, spoke and introduced the three men that Rep. Carter wanted to speak at his funeral - Judge Gerald Webb, Rep. Bud Hulsey of Kingsport and Rev. Larry Williams, pastor of Ooltewah Baptist.

Click on the latest video marked Sunday-Morning-05-09-21.