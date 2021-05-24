 Monday, May 24, 2021 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Coppinger Presents No-Tax-Increase Budget; $833 Million Spending Is Up $36.3 Million

Monday, May 24, 2021

County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Monday presented to the County Commission a no-tax-increase budget that includes $833 million in spending - up $36.3 million.

It includes a four percent raise for county employees costing $4.9 million.

The county mayor is among those getting the four percent bump. That triggers similar raises for the County Commission, the Chattanooga mayor, the Chattanooga City Council and the School Board members.

Sheriff Jim Hammond said $621,000 that the county school system has been supplying for School Resource Officers will be used for School Safety Officers instead.

He said he was advised that could pay for nine new SSOs. There are already 10 SSOs paid for by the schools.

The sheriff said the SSOs (security guards) are less expensive than the SROs who work in mentoring students.

Sheriff Hammond said it has become increasingly difficult to hire and retain SROs. He said the SSOs provide a needed level of security.

County Mayor Coppinger said the budget includes five percent increases to the volunteer fire departments.

He said three who have the smallest budgets will be assured of getting at least $25,000 more. Those are Lone Oak, Mowbray Mountain and Sequoyah.

The budget of the county and the county schools does not include $71.4 million in federal COVID-19 funds to the county and $142 million to the county schools.

Local officials are still studying what that pile of money can be used for.

Officials said one of the brightest parts of the revenue is the 4.6 percent increase in sales tax collections. A significant portion is due to the new Internet sales tax.

 

 

 


AccuWeather Says Summer Will Arrive Early As Heat Wave Sets In On Southeast

No Mask Requirement For The Fully Vaccinated At CSCC

A 2nd State Driver's License Office In Chattanooga Closes Due To COVID-19 Issues


Opinion

Don't Pick My Heroes For Me - And Response

Don't go tryin' to pick my heroes for me They are people you might pass daily But rarely acknowledge or see They may not have ever worn uniforms Or adorned fancy medals But fought battles of a different kind They're survivors of injustices That would break the average mind Some trek across scorching hot desert sands during day.............. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Wild Geese’ Poem

Out of the blue, one of my dearest friends of all time writes to me from afar and reveals, “My phone’s acting funny… Or more likely, I don’t know how to use it. Anyway, I found this poem nearly a decade ago. Man, it really registered with me… I’m sharing with you, partially to check out whether I’m even semi-normal, – does it impact you, too? Talk about tears… “ Mind you, ... (click for more)

Sports

Ramos Scores Game Winner For Red Wolves

The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick. Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Trying To Catch Up On In-State Recruiting

A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech. Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking. Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)


