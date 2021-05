Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARTHUR, MATTHEW A

478 BOHANNONS RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY +1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

---

BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW

P0 BOX 3420 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

718 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL

2305 FAIRLEIGH ST, APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRUNDIGE, DEONTE J

1345 WENLON DR MUFREESBORO, 37130

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COLE, MARIAH NICOLE

4619 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE

941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

DILL, BARRY LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053840

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA

3216 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

FORSHAW, JESSICA

1910 SOUTHERN AVE #W1 BILOXI, 39531

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

FULTON, RANDALL MURPHY

9747 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

GASTANETA, SEANN DANIEL

106 COLONY CIR FT.OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GILLESPIE, MICAH LEE

2001 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37306

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HANNEWALD, LEAHANNE

637 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE UNIT B NASHIVLLE, 37211

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARRIS, SABLE KIMBERLY

6083 LANCELOT LN DOUGLASVILLE, 30135

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HENEGAR, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

222 SOUTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HIRSCH, MICHAEL R

399 TALLENT RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOLCOMB, RACHEL NICOLE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

JACKSON, SHARKETA MONIQUE

5974 CONGRESS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

JERNIGAN, JOHN MICHAEL

4926 VINCENT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KENNEMER, RAY LAMAR

7445 SHALLOWFORD RD Chattanooga, 374212629

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

2611 E 19TH ST Chattanooga, 374045419

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

KNOX, ERIC SCOTT

739 COLON YCIRCLE FORT OLGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEE, JOSEPH AZELL

1610 PARKWAY DR Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LITTLE, JASON LEWIS

505 MENLO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

LOVELESS, ANN MARIE

713 NORTHBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

MANSEL, AERIAL MARIE

5314 DUPONT ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

---

MARSH, CYNTHIA DIANE

2440 WILLIAMS S CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Humane Society

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

---

MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE

604 BACON TRL APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374122145

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

---

MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS

4604 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MORRIS, STEPHANIE RENEE

24 PISGAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115339

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

NEFF, MITCHELL E

100 WESTOVERLOOK DRIVE OAK RIDGE, 37830

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

ODOM, JUSTIN KEON

2709 CITICO AVE Chattanooga, 374063425

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

OWENS, ROBERT DANIEL

1020 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED STALKING

---

PATRICK, JOHN D

735 E 10TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374032929

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

PEACOCK, JONATHAN DALE

936 PINEY ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY

121 LINDEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 373238745

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

POLEZHAEV, MICHAEL J

167 JULIUS ST MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

RANSOM, BRANDI SHARI

5700 ROPER STREET D6 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ROLLINS, FREDRICK DEWAYNE

3307 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SHEPHERD, LATASHA BROOKE

2523 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374063336

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

STALLWORTH, ROSHANDRA R

901 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE

7017 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH

730 W JAMESST ROSSVILLE, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TATE, TIFFANY L

2330 OLD CALLAHAN DR KNOXVILLE, 379121272

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---THIRKILL, MEANDE DEMARCUS1115 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TUCKER, OLIVER MICHAEL1115 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063106Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO2601 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WHITE, MATTHEW C1229 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WORKMAN, JONATHAN BRIAN300 COBB RD RURAL RETREAT, 24368Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OVER $10,000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WYCUFF, MICHAEL ANTHONY21 FAUKEN DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE