Estimated 20,000 Turn Out For 1890s Days In Ringgold

Saturday, May 29, 2021 - by Earl Freudenberg

Thousands turned out on Saturday for the 1890s days Jamboree in downtown Ringgold, Ga. 

 

The event started Friday night with an old fashion Gospel singing on the Catoosa County Courthouse lawn. 

 

There was no celebration last year because of COVID 19.  The Ringgold Police Department said picture perfect weather brought people out of the house after being confined for over a year.  A veteran lawman who has attended most every jamboree said this was the largest crowd ever.

 The officer said there is no way of actually knowing, but he estimated over 20,000 were in attendance. 

 

Each Memorial Day week the streets of the small North Georgia community are lined with American flags honoring those who gave their life in service to our country.  A special place is the historic Ringgold depot with 50 flags around the landmark representing each state.

 

Activities included a pancake breakfast followed by a parade on Nashville Street that lasted nearly 45 minutes.  It featured the Alhambra Shriners Tin Lizzies, antique cars and tractors, the Catoosa County Saddle Club, and officials from Catoosa County and the city of Ringgold. 

 

Anthony “Barney” Woods from Fort Payne, Ala., entertained the crowd with his Mayberry Patrol Car.  Woods spent several hours posing for pictures.  The Barney look-alike travels across the United States having his picture made with fans of the Andy Griffith Show.

 

There were four stages of live entertainment with music and comedy most of the day.  The courthouse stage featured the New Dismembered Tennesseans bluegrass show keeping the tradition alive that the late Frank McDonald, Fletcher Bright, Doc Cullis and Ansley Moses started over 65 years ago.  Laura Walker is one of the vocalists.  She also serves as emcee.

 

Nashville Street was lined with young and old alike -  mothers pushing their small children in baby carriages.  Some attendees brought their dogs.  The Shelton family said they moved to Ringgold three years ago and make 1890 days a family event. 

 

Randall Franks, who played Officer Randy on “In the Heat of the Night”, served as one of the emcees.  He said he looks forward to the 1890s Days event that brings people from everywhere together. 


May 29, 2021

