Georgia Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 216 New Cases

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there has been 1 additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,068.

There are 216 new cases, as that total reaches 895,894 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 63,764, which is an increase of 5 from Saturday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,822 cases, up 5; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,256 cases, up 1; 65 deaths; 185 hospitalizations, down 1

Dade County: 1,246 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,679 cases, up 3; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,954 cases, up 4; 230 deaths; 775 hospitalizations, up 1

 


Police saw a man on Cummings Highway crossing the mountain in a motorized wheelchair. He made the trek over Cummings Highway from Chattanooga to Lookout Valley often after he was forced to relocate ... (click for more)

A woman, 39, was shot Saturday night on South Lyerly Street. At approximately 8:57 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Lyerly Street on a report of a person shot. ... (click for more)



Tennessee Redistricting: A Gerrymandering Threat - And Response (2)

The Unity Group of Chattanooga is issuing this synopsis in order to inform the community on what is one of the most pivotal aspects of our electoral and voting processes, Redistricting. According to the Tennessee Comptroller, Redistricting “refers to the delineation of boundaries for political units, such as state legislative and county commission districts.” It is paramount that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Easy Stories For A Holiday

I happen to know a big bunch of you are going to “sleep in” tomorrow, this because of Memorial Day when we celebrate our noble soldiers and Armed Forces women who gave up their tomorrows so that we might live a life each of the fallen dared for us. Tomorrow is not Veteran’s Day (Nov.11 this year) when we heartily salute those who have valiantly served our country, whereas Memorial ... (click for more)

Sports

Greene Strikes Out Eight As Lookouts Walk Off The Smokies In Extra Innings

98...97...99...101. There may have been a slight chill in the Chattanooga air and gloomy clouds overhead before the game, but the cold weather was not the reason Tennessee Smokies leadoff hitter left the box shaking (his head.) Those numbers, which look like the kinds of temperatures Bill Race reads off during a July broadcast, were the speed of Hunter Greene’s first four pitches. ... (click for more)

Camden Sewell Pitches UT Into SEC Baseball Title Game

Former Cleveland High pitching star Camden Sewell pitched the UT Vols into the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee won 4-0 over Florida. Sewell went six innings in picking up his fourth victory of the season against a single loss. He struck out six and didn't walk anyone, while yielding only two hits. For Tennessee it is the ... (click for more)


