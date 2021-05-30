Georgia Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 216 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there has been 1 additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,068.



There are 216 new cases, as that total reaches 895,894 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 63,764, which is an increase of 5 from Saturday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 5,822 cases, up 5; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 2,256 cases, up 1; 65 deaths; 185 hospitalizations, down 1



Dade County: 1,246 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations



Walker County: 6,679 cases, up 3; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 14,954 cases, up 4; 230 deaths; 775 hospitalizations, up 1