17-Year-Old Shot On 4th Avenue Monday Evening

A 17-year-old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle Monday evening.

Chattanooga Police were called to the hospital at approximately 8:28 p.m.



The teen told police he had been shot by an unknown person in the area of East Lake Courts.



Officers were able to locate and secure a crime scene in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.