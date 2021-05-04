 Tuesday, May 4, 2021 65.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Man, 21, Arrested In Gun Incident On Woodland View Circle

Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Christopher Antione Harris
Christopher Antione Harris

Police responded to a Sunday aggravated assault at Woodland View Circle, and were told that four men had tried to “jump” a woman and her son. The caller told police that she tried to get her son back into the house, and that Christopher Antione Harris, 21, threatened to shoot her. She told police that she did not know if the others were armed, and that when she called police, the group ran toward Wilson Road just before police arrived.

Police said a witness approached them and said they saw Harris running with a shotgun in his hand. The witness told police Harris gave the gun to another defendant, and then the group got into a silver SUV and drove away. Police searched for the vehicle on E. 49th Street and did not find it.

About a half hour after police left the scene, the victim called back and said she saw one of the suspects from earlier in front of her house with a pistol. Police arrived and saw the suspect walking towards a playground behind the housing unit. Police said they saw him pull a handgun from his hoodie and try to cover it up with mulch from the side of the playground. Police said there were children playing at the park. Harris was arrested without incident.

Police said Harris told them he had gotten into a fight with the victim. He said he came back to the house because the victim told Harris to come back over. Police said Harris told them his friend from Ooltewah had brought the shotgun, and said the “shotgun was taken care of” when asked about its whereabouts.

Harris has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

 

 


May 4, 2021

5 In The Running Thus Far To Finish Chester Bankston Term In County Commission District 9

May 4, 2021

Man, 21, Arrested In Gun Incident On Woodland View Circle

May 4, 2021

17-Year-Old Shot On 4th Avenue Monday Evening


Five people from County Commission District 9 have applied thus far in hopes of being named to finish out the term of Chester Bankston. Mr. Bankston announced that he has sold his house and ... (click for more)

Police responded to a Sunday aggravated assault at Woodland View Circle, and were told that four men had tried to “jump” a woman and her son. The caller told police that she tried to get her ... (click for more)

A 17-year-old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle Monday evening. Chattanooga Police were called to the hospital at approximately ... (click for more)



Breaking News

5 In The Running Thus Far To Finish Chester Bankston Term In County Commission District 9

Five people from County Commission District 9 have applied thus far in hopes of being named to finish out the term of Chester Bankston. Mr. Bankston announced that he has sold his house and is moving to Florida to be near his daughter. The applicants so far: Shannon Stephenson Jeff Eversole Steve Highlander Dean Moorhouse Tunyekia Adamson The deadline ... (click for more)

Man, 21, Arrested In Gun Incident On Woodland View Circle

Police responded to a Sunday aggravated assault at Woodland View Circle, and were told that four men had tried to “jump” a woman and her son. The caller told police that she tried to get her son back into the house, and that Christopher Antione Harris, 21, threatened to shoot her. She told police that she did not know if the others were armed, and that when she called police, the ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Open Letter From The Founder Of The Chattanooga Technology Council

The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through its TechX Awards program. This year, the Council added a new category: IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. While this new category sounds ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bin Laden: A True Story

It is my habit to get up every morning while it is still dark, go to my perch on the porch, and watch the birth of a new dawn. Each day holds a new promise, maybe a great possibility, and the chance “to be better.” But yesterday I hardly noticed “first dawn,” because I was so mesmerized by a new book by Admiral Bill McRaven entitled “Sea Stories.” This is not Jack London or Ernest ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Announce Opening Day Roster

the Chattanooga Lookouts announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2021 season. The 28-man roster led by Manager Ricky Gutierrez is composed of 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders. Of the 28 players on the roster, three are listed in the top five of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Reds’ Prospect list. Headlining the list is the Reds’ 2019 first-round ... (click for more)

Lee Softball Ends Regular Season With A 4-0 Loss To West Florida

Three West Florida pitchers combined to toss a three-hit shutout as the No. 22 Argonauts handed the Lee softball team a 4-0 loss to end the regular season on Sunday afternoon to a complete a three-game series sweep. The Lady Flames (17-21, 14-16) will see their season continue however as they are the No. 7 seed in the Gulf South Conference Playoffs, which will begin on Thursday ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors