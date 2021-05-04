Man, 21, Arrested In Gun Incident On Woodland View Circle

Police responded to a Sunday aggravated assault at Woodland View Circle, and were told that four men had tried to “jump” a woman and her son. The caller told police that she tried to get her son back into the house, and that Christopher Antione Harris, 21, threatened to shoot her. She told police that she did not know if the others were armed, and that when she called police, the group ran toward Wilson Road just before police arrived.

Police said a witness approached them and said they saw Harris running with a shotgun in his hand. The witness told police Harris gave the gun to another defendant, and then the group got into a silver SUV and drove away. Police searched for the vehicle on E. 49th Street and did not find it.

About a half hour after police left the scene, the victim called back and said she saw one of the suspects from earlier in front of her house with a pistol. Police arrived and saw the suspect walking towards a playground behind the housing unit. Police said they saw him pull a handgun from his hoodie and try to cover it up with mulch from the side of the playground. Police said there were children playing at the park. Harris was arrested without incident.

Police said Harris told them he had gotten into a fight with the victim. He said he came back to the house because the victim told Harris to come back over. Police said Harris told them his friend from Ooltewah had brought the shotgun, and said the “shotgun was taken care of” when asked about its whereabouts.

Harris has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.