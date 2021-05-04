Inmate Who Was Stabbed At Silverdale Had Wounds All Over His Body; Thought He Was Going To Die

An inmate who was assaulted by fellow inmates at the Silverdale detention facility on April 23 had stab wounds all over his body, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He told investigators that he was asleep when several other inmates assaulted him.

He said his assailants were armed with shanks and stabbed him multiple times, and that he was also struck with trays and boxes. He said the attack lasted about 10 minutes and that he felt as if he was going to die if he had not gotten away.

Police took pictures of his wounds, and said his face and eyes were bloody and swollen, in addition to all the stab wounds.

The victim told police he could identify his attackers and wanted to prosecute.

Those charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated riot include Xavier Bickerstaff, Luster Deloney and Jesse Ridley.

There was a second stabbing in which five inmates were injured. The Sheriff's Office said the victims in that incident were declining to cooperate.