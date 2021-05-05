 Thursday, May 6, 2021 Weather

Gift From Jolleys Makes Possible New K-9 For The Sheriff's Office

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday accepted a generous gift from a local couple that will allow the Sheriff's Office to have a new K-9.

They accepted a $25,000 donation from Mr. and Mrs. Jay Jolley to the Sheriff's Office. It will be used to purchase a dog and any associated equipment and supplies.

The Jolleys have a daughter who is studying to be a veterinarian, it was stated.

Another resolution waived the county purchasing rules and allowed Sheriff Jim Hammond to retire a police service dog named Tyne “based upon many years of loyal and faithful service.”

Officials said with the loss of one dog and addition of another, the Sheriff's Office will remain at three K-9s.

The new dog will be used primarily in the jail after undergoing thorough training to sniff out contraband. Officials said the dog will be gentle and will also be a popular visitor at the jail (except to those hiding contraband).

In other HCSO-related news, the Commissioners also accepted a quote from Omnia Partners Public Sector Purchasing Cooperative for a 24-month lease to provide a modular office package to Silverdale Correctional Facility.

The Commissioners also approved the purchase of an annual license agreement for FileMaker Pro software for HCSO until June 2022, which will cost around $28,000.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tennessee Highway Patrol Arrests 2 Carjacking Suspects On I-24

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 04/21/2021 1 MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE POSSESSION

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Chattanooga District responded on Tuesday, to a BOLO from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) that their troopers were in pursuit of a stolen Rolls-Royce out of ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 04/21/2021 1 MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE POSSESSION ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE 2900 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073306 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- BENN, KATHERINE YVONNE 3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency:

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Chattanooga District responded on Tuesday, to a BOLO from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) that their troopers were in pursuit of a stolen Rolls-Royce out of Georgia. THP Sergeant David McVey observed the stolen vehicle speeding at 177 mph on I-24 westbound in Marion County. The stolen vehicle then passed a Porsche 944 and caused the driver

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family.

Roy Exum: A Life Without Regrets

It was after 9 'clock the other night when I finished my story for the next day. I was sitting content on the upstairs porch, the day now quiet, when I happened across the perfect story. In a lengthy piece entitled "Living Without Regrets," Barbara Danza of the Epoch Times interviewed pediatrician Dr. Harley Rotbart about his unique calling. He's authored several books, "No Regrets

Lookouts Celebrate Baseball's Return With 6-1 Victory

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Minor-league baseball is back in Chattanooga. We all know that the entire Southern League season was wiped out a year ago by the Covid 19 pandemic and it had been some 617 days since the Chattanooga Lookouts had last played. Tuesday's season opener was wiped out by excessive rain, but what the heck was one more day to wait after such a long break.

Dan Fleser: Leading Texas Tackler Joining The Vols

Several Tennessee football alums convened a reunion around the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium last month. Coach Josh Heupel, who took over the beleaguered program in January, mentioned their presence afterward, singling out one former player in particular: linebacker Al Wilson. "It's a big year for him, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,"


