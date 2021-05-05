Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 77 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

 Wednesday, May 5, 2021 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County had 77 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 44,383. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is 493 in the county.  The deaths were reported to be two white males, one age 61-70 and the other age 81 and over.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,316, which is 98 percent, and there are 590 active cases.

There are 54 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive Care Units. Three others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 18 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 850,885 on Tuesday with 907 new cases. There have been 11 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,228 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 803 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 27 more than on Tuesday. 

Testing numbers are above 7.711 million across the state.


Tennessee Highway Patrol Arrests 2 Carjacking Suspects On I-24

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

CARTA To Resume Full Service On All Bus Routes On Sunday


Tennessee Highway Patrol Arrests 2 Carjacking Suspects On I-24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Chattanooga District responded on Tuesday, to a BOLO from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) that their troopers were in pursuit of a stolen Rolls-Royce out of Georgia. THP Sergeant David McVey observed the stolen vehicle speeding at 177 mph on I-24 westbound in Marion County. The stolen vehicle then passed a Porsche 944 and caused the driver ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 04/21/2021 1 MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 04/21/2021 1 SIMS, MARKIOUS TAVON POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO 04/21/2021 1 SMITH, COBEY L VEHICULAR ASSAULT 04/21/2021 1 TONEY, PRENTICE ... (click for more)

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rufo Explains ‘Theory’

The Tennessee State Legislature, in its final week in session, is working tirelessly to ban “critical race theory” from being taught in the state’s public schools. Mind you, it is just a theory but has become a volatile subject in American politics and there is good reason. Unfortunately, some of the few, the liberal elites, have taken the challenge to advance the “critical race ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Leading Texas Tackler Joining The Vols

Several Tennessee football alums convened a reunion around the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium last month. Coach Josh Heupel, who took over the beleaguered program in January, mentioned their presence afterward, singling out one former player in particular: linebacker Al Wilson. “It’s a big year for him, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,” ... (click for more)

Lookouts Home Opener Postponed To Wednesday

The Chattanooga Lookouts postponed their season opener on Tuesday due to rain and unplayable field conditions. Tickets are still available for Opening Day on Wednesday, May 5. Tuesday's game will be made up Thursday (5/6) at 5:15 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and tickets for Thursday’s game will be good for both games. ... (click for more)


