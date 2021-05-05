Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 77 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 77 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 44,383. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is 493 in the county. The deaths were reported to be two white males, one age 61-70 and the other age 81 and over.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,316, which is 98 percent, and there are 590 active cases.



There are 54 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive Care Units. Three others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 18 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 850,885 on Tuesday with 907 new cases. There have been 11 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,228 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 803 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 27 more than on Tuesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.711 million across the state.



