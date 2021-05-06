Catoosa County Deputies Capture Suspected Stalker After Pursuit Ends Near Graysville Elementary School

A man suspected of stalking a woman in a Catoosa County park was captured by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a vehicle and foot pursuit ended near Graysville Elementary School.

Sheriff Gary Sisk said the woman was walking in Jack Mattox Park Thursday morning when she noticed a man unknown to her, William A. Harrison, whose actions raised her suspicions. The woman said as she went to her car Harrison got into his vehicle and pulled in front of her as she was leaving the park and tried to make her crash into his vehicle.

The woman reported that she drove around Harrison’s vehicle to get away.

Sheriff Sisk said Harrison continued to follow the woman as she drove down Pine Grove Road to Highway 41 south and eventually into the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Parking lot, which caught the attention of Sheriff’s Office Captain Jeremy Keener. Harrison then drove out of the Sheriff’s Office parking lot and traveled north on Highway 41 as he was being pursued by deputies who were alerted to the situation.

The pursuit continued to Graysville Elementary School until Harrison bailed out of his vehicle and ran away as children were outside playing. The school was placed on lockdown, without injury to children or school staff. Harrison was captured in a wooded area near the school and taken into custody.

Sheriff Sisk said Harrison is not being cooperative with investigators and is refusing to provide information. Harrison faces charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude police, obstruction of officers, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, reckless driving and stop sign violation.

Sheriff Sisk asks that anyone who may have witnessed a 2015 grey Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate 5T58B6 driving along Pine Grove Road to Highway 41 to the Sheriff’s Office at 8:43 a.m. on Thursday, to contact Detective Josh Moore at 706 935-2424.