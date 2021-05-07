Get-Together Planned Outside Burned Jim Oliver Smokehouse At Monteagle; Landmark Restaurant To Be Rebuilt

A get-together is planned on Saturday outside the charred remains of the landmark Jim Oliver's Smokehouse in Monteagle.

Organizers said the event at a nearby pavilion from 4-8:30 p.m. is for "reminiscing" about the restaurant's long history.

There are plans to rebuild the restaurant that was started by Jim Oliver in 1960, it was stated.

The lodge and cabins at the site were not destroyed by the April 27 fire and are still open.

Of the fire, officials said, "Everything was lost except our friends and the memories and our Smokehouse family."