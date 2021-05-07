 Friday, May 7, 2021 54.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Get-Together Planned Outside Burned Jim Oliver Smokehouse At Monteagle; Landmark Restaurant To Be Rebuilt

Friday, May 7, 2021

A get-together is planned on Saturday outside the charred remains of the landmark Jim Oliver's Smokehouse in Monteagle.

Organizers said the event at a nearby pavilion from 4-8:30 p.m. is for "reminiscing" about the restaurant's long history.

There are plans to rebuild the restaurant that was started by Jim Oliver in 1960, it was stated.

The lodge and cabins at the site were not destroyed by the April 27 fire and are still open.

Of the fire, officials said, "Everything was lost except our friends and the memories and our Smokehouse family."


Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Show Me Who You Are

The Chamber of Commerce is now “woke” to the fact its idiotic “CEOs For Racial Equality” has done far more damage in our community and to our reputation than good. In the first week the pledge that flat-out demands … “WE WILL continue our work by engaging in CEOs for Racial Equity meetings to address the issues of racism, injustice and bias in our organizations and community.” … ... (click for more)

Lookouts, Trash Pandas Split Doubleheader

The Lookouts are three games into their season and the celebration of baseball being back at AT&T Field continues. While fireworks weren’t scheduled Chattanooga and the visiting Trash Pandas managed to give the fans in attendance for Thursday night’s doubleheader a bit of snap, crackle and pop with a bit of fizzle for both teams that ended in a split and the first-ever win in ... (click for more)

Lookouts Celebrate Baseball's Return With 6-1 Victory

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Minor-league baseball is back in Chattanooga. We all know that the entire Southern League season was wiped out a year ago by the Covid 19 pandemic and it had been some 617 days since the Chattanooga Lookouts had last played. Tuesday’s season opener was wiped out by excessive rain, but what the heck was one more day to wait after such a long break. ... (click for more)


