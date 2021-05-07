 Friday, May 7, 2021 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Catoosa County Deputy Escapes Injury After Traffic Stop And Chase Involving Armed Convicted California Felon

Friday, May 7, 2021
Andrew Daniel Medley
Andrew Daniel Medley

Catoosa County Deputy Nathan Miller escapes injury after encountering a convicted California felon who pulled a firearm during a traffic stop and led officers on a brief chase that ended with a serious car crash.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says Deputy Miller noticed 42-year-old Andrew Daniel Medley, of Los Angeles, was not wearing his seatbelt while driving a red Ford sedan on Lafayette Road at about 3:37 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said, "After initiating a traffic stop near the Super 9 Motel on Lafayette Road, Deputy Miller saw Medley moving around inside the car as if he were trying to hid or grab something. As Deputy Miller approached the driver's side of the car, he observed Medley appearing nervous, sweating profusely and with trembling hands. Deputy Miller explained to Medley why he was stopped and asked for Medley's drivers license, but Medley said he lost his wallet. Deputy Miller aske Medley for his information and if there were any illegal drugs or weapons inside the car, and Medley replied 'no.'

"Deputy Miller went back to his patrol car to check computer records for Medley and the Ford sedan and saw Medley again moving around inside his car and looking back at him. When Deputy Miller approached Medley from a safe angle to get more information, he saw Medley had a black pistol in his right hand that was pointing toward the driver's side window. Deputy Miller ordered Medley to 'put the fun down' and then reached inside the car and grabbed the gun out of Medley's hand without a struggle. The weapon was placed on top of the Ford sedan.

"As Deputy Miller tried to remove Medley from the car, Medley yelled expletives at the officer and started gunning the engine. Deputy Miller drew his service issued firearm; however, no shots were fired as Medley drove away traveling north on Lafayette Road. After a short chase, Medley crashed his car into a large brick sign, causing the vehicle to flip onto the driver's side. Deputy Miller held Medley at gunpoint as other officers arrived and broke the rear window glass of the car so Medley could be removed and placed in handcuffs.

"After Medley was treated on scene by first responders and transported to a hospital with several injuries he sustained from the crash, Deputy Miller and other officers searched the vehicle for contraband. Officers confirmed that the firearm Medley produced was reported stolen from Chickamauga. They also found a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a 9-millimeter magazine and several hundred dollars in cash, separated into stacks."

Medley remains hospitalized after three surgeries and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property and safety belt violation.

"I commend Deputy Miller for putting his professionalism, training and skills to use by maintaining control of a highly volatile situation," said Sheriff Sisk. "We don't know what Medley's intentions were when he pulled the weapon during the traffic stop, but Deputy Miller was able to prevent what could have been a very tragic outcome."


May 7, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 7, 2021

Hamilton County Schools Announces 2 New Principals And New Leader For Harrison Bay Future Ready Center

May 7, 2021

Chattanooga Man Gets 46 Months In Federal Prison In Heroin, Gun Case


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

David Cory will be the new principal at East Ridge Elementary School. He previously served as assistant principal at Harrison Elementary School and has 20 years of experience in education. ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man charged with selling heroin and possessing a gun though he was a felon at the time has been sentenced to serve 46 months in federal prison. Christopher Bearden, 32, appeared ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Hamilton County Schools Announces 2 New Principals And New Leader For Harrison Bay Future Ready Center

David Cory will be the new principal at East Ridge Elementary School. He previously served as assistant principal at Harrison Elementary School and has 20 years of experience in education. Prior to joining Hamilton County Schools, Mr. Cory served as a principal for nearly 10 years in California. Before he became a principal, he was an assistant principal, taught elementary school ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Show Me Who You Are

The Chamber of Commerce is now “woke” to the fact its idiotic “CEOs For Racial Equality” has done far more damage in our community and to our reputation than good. In the first week the pledge that flat-out demands … “WE WILL continue our work by engaging in CEOs for Racial Equity meetings to address the issues of racism, injustice and bias in our organizations and community.” … ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts, Trash Pandas Split Doubleheader

The Lookouts are three games into their season and the celebration of baseball being back at AT&T Field continues. While fireworks weren’t scheduled Chattanooga and the visiting Trash Pandas managed to give the fans in attendance for Thursday night’s doubleheader a bit of snap, crackle and pop with a bit of fizzle for both teams that ended in a split and the first-ever win in ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Hosts Samford In Weekend Series

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team is set to close out regular season play this weekend against Southern Conference foe Samford in a crucial three-game series on Saturday and Sunday inside Jim Frost Stadium. Saturday's doubleheader kicks off at 1 p.m. ET while Sunday's single game series finale is set for a 2 p.m. ET first pitch. All three games will be LIVE on ESPN+. General ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors