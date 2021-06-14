 Monday, June 14, 2021 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Planning Commission Recommends Approval For New Smaller Lot Sizes In Hamilton County

Monday, June 14, 2021

The Planning Commission on Monday afternoon approved new smaller lot sizes and setbacks in order to get more homes in new residential developments.

The final decision will be by the County Commission on July 21. If approved, it will go into effect that day.

Chairman Ethan Collier, who is also a builder, said the move to add density to new developments "would decrease the rural areas from being consumed."

He said it would ease pressures on widening of new roads and other infrastructure while "pulling houses closer to town."

Chairman Collier said the public's view of R-1 "depends on the era they lived in. St. Elmo residents would have a very different view." 

Chris Mabee, who is also involved in building and in realty sales, said the move would help with the local housing shortage and home affordability.

Doug Fisher, executive director of the Home Builders Association, said it had been 40 years since the last change in the R-1 zoning category.

He said he heard a speaker say recently that "home is where the job goes at night." He said, "That is not happening in Hamilton County. They're going to Bradley County or to Georgia."

The new rules allow lots sizes of 6,000 square feet and frontages of 50 feet when there is a sewer and 75 when there is a septic tank. Front setbacks can be as little as 20 feet and side setbacks five feet.

County Commissioner Greg Martin questioned whether the current R-1 zone should be kept as is, and there should be a new residential zone for the smaller lots. But he voted along with other Planning Commission members for the R-1 changes.

 

 

 


June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

Luxury Apartment Complex In Hixson Sells For $57.2 Million

A luxury apartment complex in Hixson has sold for $57.2 million. The Integra Vista Apartments is off Highway 153 near Boy Scout Road. The include 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units. The sale is from Integra Vista Partnership of Lake Mary, Fla., to CS1031 Integra Vista Apartments ST of Delaware. (click for more)

Blackburn Pushes Bill To Prohibit Federal Funds For Teaching The 1619 Project

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reintroduced the Saving American History Act, legislation to prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project by K-12 schools or school districts. Schools that teach ... (click for more)

In The Twilight Zone At The School Board

I have a friend who used to say, “I have been to two World’s Fairs and a hog calling contest and I have never seen the beat.” That is exactly the feeling I had after last month’s four-hour marathon School Board meeting. I have been attending school board meetings for the last 20 years and I have never seen another one quite like it. This meeting had it all. For the first time ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Survivor' Speaks Here

It’s one thing to tell a loudmouth in Texas he’s “all hat and no cattle.” And it’s altogether another to ask some fellow in an Abilene beer hall “where do you let you wife graze?” Throughout the history of the Lone Star State, there have been many gun fights, differences settled at the OK Corral or The Alamo, but the most heinous scoundrel of all is one who’ll kill another man’s ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: "Bones" Sewell Has Been Plenty Sturdy For Omaha-Headed Vols

Tony Vitello took the time to watch Tennessee’s baseball players celebrate after Sunday’s 15-6 victory over LSU. The joyous scrum that ensued after the Vols’ earned their spot in the College World Series was a sight to behold for a program that hadn’t enjoyed such a moment in 16 years. Vitello, UT’s coach, reported that everyone made it out of the pile-up unscathed. He was ... (click for more)

Tennessee Homers Its Way To College World Series

The Tennessee Vols are on their way to Omaha after homers flew out of the Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Vols bashed LSU 15-6 to win the Super Regional in two games. Tennessee built a nine-run cushion before Tre Morgan and Brody Drost hit two-run bombs to cut the lead to 11-6 in the seventh. But the Vols kept on scoring before an adoring crowd in Knoxville. ... (click for more)


