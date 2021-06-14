 Monday, June 14, 2021 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Blackburn Pushes Bill To Prohibit Federal Funds For Teaching The 1619 Project

Monday, June 14, 2021

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reintroduced the Saving American History Act, legislation to prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project by K-12 schools or school districts.

 

Schools that teach the 1619 Project would also be ineligible for federal professional-development grants.

Bill text may be found here.

 

U.S. Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.-4) and Rick Allen (R-Ga.-12) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

 

Senator Blackburn said, “American schools should be a place for education - not indoctrination.

 

“The 1619 Project is based on a false narrative and a stack of untruths and misrepresentations about our country. This state sponsored anti-American propaganda must be kept out of the classroom. The Saving American History Act ensures that taxpayer funding will not subsidize the brainwashing of our nation’s future.”


