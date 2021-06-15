State Supreme Court Issues Rule On 3-Judge Panels On Challenges To State Law

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an interim rule for the special three-judge panels passed in the General Assembly in May.
Previously, challenges to state law went to Chancery Court in Nashville.
The interim rule is available here.
June 15, 2021
Previously, challenges to state law went to Chancery
At a board meeting on Tuesday, after an almost two-year period when Finley Stadium was largely shut down, Stadium Corporation Chairman of the Board Mike Davis expressed thanks to the partners
Signal Mountain will be receiving $2.3 million in federal grants for COVID-19 relief. There are restrictions for how the money can be used and Mayor Charles Poss led the discussion at the June 14 council meeting about ways the town can spend it. He told the other board members that if it is not used properly, the money will have to be paid back so it will be important to determine
Previously, challenges to state law went to Chancery Court in Nashville.
The interim rule is available here .
The following is an open letter to both the Hamilton County Commission and Hamilton County School Board. I in no way speak for any of the organizations that I have been a part of.
As the eve of the budget vote looms, there is one topic that has become yet again a focus of everyone's attention, the Sheriff's budget. This year I was surprised by Jim Corbin's attempt to grow the
If the Town of Lookout Mountain had not displayed long rows of American flags on both sides of Scenic Highway, the fact Monday was a national holiday would have escaped me. And this from a kid that began every day at the mountain's elementary school by standing – with my classmates beside our desks -- and saying with reverence, "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States
The discourse surrounding Trae Young during his first three regular seasons have been focused on what he can't do. His defense lies somewhere between abysmal and bad, and is someone who dies on screens at the point of attack in a league dominated by ball screens. He's a good shooter whose 30 foot bombs showed Steph Curry's impact on the next generation of guards, but has never shot
At a Chattanooga Women's Golf Association Play Day at the Brainerd course, the first place team net low ball was at -19. Team members were Hazel Davis, Sharon Powell, Rosalie Basten and Nancy Hora.
In second place with -17 were Darlene Werhnyak, Jeanie Reedy and Theresa Walter.
The third place winner in a scorecard playoff at -16 included Patty Donahoo, Pat Wilson, Judy Acuff