3 Injured In Shooting On Gillespie Road Tuesday Evening

Three people were injured in a shooting on Gillespie Road Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:56 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that a man, 29, had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Officers confirmed the man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

While there, officers were advised that two additional female victims, 16 and 20, also arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to that area, located a crime scene and secured it. Officers learned that the victims were in the 200 block of Gillespie Rd when an unknown suspect(s) began firing at them.Officers responded to that area, located a crime scene and secured it.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.