31-Year-Old Man Shot On South Watkins Street Wednesday Night

Thursday, June 17, 2021

A 31-year-old man was shot in an altercation on South Watkins Street late Wednesday.

Chattanooga Police responded to the 1900 block of South Watkins Street on a report of a person shot at approximately 11:56 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the man was in a verbal altercation with a person when that individual produced a firearm and began shooting.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

 


Say No To Smaller Lots - And Response (2)

Say no to Hamilton County Planning Commission's recommendation on smaller lot sizes. There are good reasons to maintain the lot sizes in Hamilton County to the current standards and they outweigh the reasons for it. Builders claim it will make new homes more affordable, but I seriously doubt that. The builders and developers proposals are to create more buildable lots so they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Birds Are Racist?

There are growing signs the ‘woke’ culture is awakening more and more conservatives to its outlandish agenda but now comes a sign from the liberal bastion of journalism the Apocalypse may well be upon us. About two weeks ago the Post printed an extensive report under the headline, “The Racist Legacy Many Birds Carry.” I kid you not. As one hysterical Twitter user quickly cited, ... (click for more)

Vols’ Johnson Claims Choo Choo Title

As he walked off the final hole at Council Fire Golf Club Wednesday afternoon, unaware that he had an insurmountable lead to win the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational, Tyler Johnson was suddenly caught off guard by an impromptu recognition of his victory. Tournament director Chris Schmidt asked a member of his staff to blast a loud rendition of “Rocky Top” from nearby speakers, ... (click for more)

5 Vols Named To ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams

The Tennessee baseball program had five players earn ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region honors, as voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and released by the organization on Wednesday. Junior right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas , junior third baseman Jake Rucker and senior shortstop Liam Spence were named First Team Southeast All-Region, while junior ... (click for more)


