31-Year-Old Man Shot On South Watkins Street Wednesday Night

A 31-year-old man was shot in an altercation on South Watkins Street late Wednesday.

Chattanooga Police responded to the 1900 block of South Watkins Street on a report of a person shot at approximately 11:56 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the man was in a verbal altercation with a person when that individual produced a firearm and began shooting.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.