 Sunday, June 20, 2021 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man, 29, Killed When Wrecked Vehicle Is Struck By Semi On I-75 North Of The Split

Sunday, June 20, 2021
A 29-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning when his wrecked vehicle wound up in a lane of traffic on I-75 and was struck by a semi.
 
At approximately 3:17 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality at 260 Interstate 75 North.
 
A Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on I-75 north of the split when the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking the center concrete barrier, and coming to a stop blocking the shoulder and travel lane #1.
 
A Freightliner was traveling north in travel lane #1 beside another semi traveling in lane #2.
The 31-year-old Freightliner driver struck the stalled Toyota, killing its driver.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

June 20, 2021

Georgia Reports No New COVID Deaths, 134 New Cases

June 20, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 19, 2021

Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 17 More Deaths


Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,403. There are 134 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH 1904 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042614 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga IMPLIED CONSENT ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,404. There are 303 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Reports No New COVID Deaths, 134 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,403. There are 134 new cases, as that total reaches 901,068 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 64,620, which is an increase of 15 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,891 cases; ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH 1904 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042614 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE --- ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: My Dad Was The Definition Of What A Father Should Be

Charles Freudenberg was the definition of a dad. “What you saw was what he was.” Tthat’s the way I would best describe my father. Charles Freudenberg never tried to impress anyone. He always wore a white shirt, tie and hi top spit shined boots to work. When not working you’d usually see Dad in blue jeans with a white sweat shirt and hi top boots. Dad very rarely purchased new ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Refund,’ Not ‘Defund’

Enraged activists disrupted the Nashville City Council this week when a budget that included a $10.5 million increase for the police department was finalized. Arrogant members of The Nashville People’s Budget Coalition, inspired by Black Lives Matter and other similar organizations, repeatedly shouted down the council members in what led to a 45-minute delay and accomplished exactly ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Can't Score In Losing College World Series Opener To Virginia

The usually hot-hitting Tennessee Vols could not push a single run across in a 6-0 loss to Virginia in the opening game of the College World Series on Sunday afternoon. Senior Andrew Abbott blanked the Vols before turning it over to the solid Cavalier bullpen. Tennessee was outhit 13-6 as they fall to the losers' bracket in the double-elimination tournament. There was a ... (click for more)

Vandy Advances In College World Series With 5-Hour Win Over Arizona

Jayson Gonzalez snuck a one-out, RBI single through the middle with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th giving Vanderbilt a 7-6 win over Arizona at the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. The Commodores (46-15) next play North Carolina State (36-18) at 6 p.m. Monday. They moved into the winner’s bracket thanks to Gonzelez’s heroics that ended a game ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors