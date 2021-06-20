Man, 29, Killed When Wrecked Vehicle Is Struck By Semi On I-75 North Of The Split

A 29-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning when his wrecked vehicle wound up in a lane of traffic on I-75 and was struck by a semi.

At approximately 3:17 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality at 260 Interstate 75 North.

A Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on I-75 north of the split when the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking the center concrete barrier, and coming to a stop blocking the shoulder and travel lane #1.

The 31-year-old Freightliner driver struck the stalled Toyota, killing its driver. A Freightliner was traveling north in travel lane #1 beside another semi traveling in lane #2.