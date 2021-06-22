 Tuesday, June 22, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Ballots Approved For House District 29 Special Election

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

The Hamilton County Election Commission on Tuesday morning approved the special election’s ballots during Tuesday morning’s meeting. Two commissioners were there in person while a third called in so they could finalize the ballots.

The election will determine who replaces the late state Rep. Mike Carter, who passed away in May after a fight with cancer. The primary will take place on July 27 and will determine state House District 29’s next representative.

“We have the ballot for the special primary election, and there are two candidates who qualified - one Democrat and one Republican,” said Administrator of Elections Scott Allen. “The ballots have been sent off to the state and approved by the state office.”

DeAngelo Jelks is the Democratic candidate, while the Republicans will be represented by Greg Vital in the special election. Mr. Allen said that because there was only one candidate per party in the primary, there will be no early voting. 

The eight-minute meeting also saw the commission go over a new voting location on Snow Hill Road after the previous location will no longer be usable.

“We had one that came in and said they do not want us to use their facility for voting, which is Greenwood Baptist Church on Snow Hill Road,” Mr. Allen said. “We’ve already got permission to go out and visit the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Training Center. It’s only 1.4 miles away and is actually closer to the main heart of the precinct.”

The primary election will take place on July 27. There will be early voting during the general election in August from the 25th through the 29th. The general election will take place on Sept. 14.

Joan Carter, Mike Carter’s widow, will represent District 29 as the interim representative until the special election. She was appointed by the County Commission.

 

 


