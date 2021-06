Judy Spiegel, the 63-year-old wife of former Erlanger Health System administrator Kevin Spiegel, is among 99 people missing in the collapse of a condo tower near Miami early Thursday morning.

Her children said they had not given up hope that she might be found.

Rescuers were working in shifts to try to pull survivors from the rubble.

Mr. Spiegel was in California at his current job at the time of the 1:30 a.m. collapse.