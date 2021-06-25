Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALMOND, KORY LANE

1201 REEVE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY

207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $500

---

BAIRD, VICTORIA S

2832 RIDEVIEW TRAIL JONESBORROW, 30238

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500

---

BEENE, CHRISTY LYNN

7441 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY

---

BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY

8918 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, OXY

---

BURKE, AUSTIN DILLAN

8116 HIXSONSPRINGS ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAU

---

CAMPOS, CHASITY DAWN

7225 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

CAPERTON, ASHLEY SADE

3035 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

CAPERTON, SAMUEL I

3035 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

CARITHERS, TREASURE SUN-TRICE

415A W RICHLAND AVE GREENSBORO, 30642

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

COX, EDDIE LEE

508 HALSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE

11120 BLAIR ROAD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GORDON, KIANTE

2016 24TH AVE NASHVILLE, 37208

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAYES, BILLY LEE

8910 SUNRIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HENLEY, STEPHANIE DANIALLE

10405 COLLINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

HONKONEN, ALEXANDER STEPHEN

6553 OLD DAYTON PK HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

JOHNSON, KRISTI MICHELE

8234A MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ

280 CROWE CT.





APT 126 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---JONES, MAURICE LAMONT727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---KIDWELL, ROBERT KEVIN211 LLOYD SPRINGS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE5800 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KUNKEL, KOREY MICHAEL152LEDFORD LANE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES---LEONARD, DREW DILLON470 LIBERTY TRACE ROSWELL, 30076Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES3285 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062674Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE---LIPPARD, JAMES ANTHONY4325 KATIE KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MASSEY, MAILK JAMMAL1149 GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---MCCABE, DANIEL SPIKE302 CRISMAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCLAUGHLIN, SUSAN M1837 RIVERGATE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MEALER, JOSHUA WAYNE301NEWMAN ROAD TURTLE TOWN, 37333Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, SAMANTHA MARIE1608 WOODMONT BOULEVARD NASHVILLE, 37215Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---MYRISK, JERMAINE DARRELL4644 CARY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PATTON, MARGARET GARLINGTON3975 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PIPER, RALPH BRUCE3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)---RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL1407 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SIMPSON, AMBER ADALE119 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SIMPSON, STEPHANIE ANNE4724 KENSINGTON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, CAITANYA3113 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankINDECENT EXPOSUREINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SMITH, JAMES OTDIS1935 MOWBRARY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMOLIK, CODIE JARRETT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---SOTELO, DANIEL DEAN27 Sherry Ln Rossville, 307416264Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TAYLOR, GEROME508 CAMERON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---WILSON, ROBERT CENTRAL1264 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YORK, BRANDON THOMAS5727 BERNADINE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)