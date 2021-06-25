 Friday, June 25, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, June 25, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALMOND, KORY LANE 
1201 REEVE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY 
207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
---
BAIRD, VICTORIA S 
2832 RIDEVIEW TRAIL JONESBORROW, 30238 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
---
BEENE, CHRISTY LYNN 
7441 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
---
BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY 
8918 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, OXY
---
BURKE, AUSTIN DILLAN 
8116 HIXSONSPRINGS ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAU
---
CAMPOS, CHASITY DAWN 
7225 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CAPERTON, ASHLEY SADE 
3035 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
CAPERTON, SAMUEL I 
3035 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
CARITHERS, TREASURE SUN-TRICE 
415A W RICHLAND AVE GREENSBORO, 30642 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COX, EDDIE LEE 
508 HALSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE 
11120 BLAIR ROAD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GORDON, KIANTE 
2016 24TH AVE NASHVILLE, 37208 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYES, BILLY LEE 
8910 SUNRIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HENLEY, STEPHANIE DANIALLE 
10405 COLLINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HONKONEN, ALEXANDER STEPHEN 
6553 OLD DAYTON PK HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, KRISTI MICHELE 
8234A MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ 
280 CROWE CT.

APT 126 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
JONES, MAURICE LAMONT 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
KIDWELL, ROBERT KEVIN 
211 LLOYD SPRINGS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE 
5800 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KUNKEL, KOREY MICHAEL 
152LEDFORD LANE MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES
---
LEONARD, DREW DILLON 
470 LIBERTY TRACE ROSWELL, 30076 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES 
3285 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062674 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
---
LIPPARD, JAMES ANTHONY 
4325 KATIE KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASSEY, MAILK JAMMAL 
1149 GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MCCABE, DANIEL SPIKE 
302 CRISMAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCLAUGHLIN, SUSAN M 
1837 RIVERGATE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MEALER, JOSHUA WAYNE 
301NEWMAN ROAD TURTLE TOWN, 37333 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, SAMANTHA MARIE 
1608 WOODMONT BOULEVARD NASHVILLE, 37215 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
MYRISK, JERMAINE DARRELL 
4644 CARY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PATTON, MARGARET GARLINGTON 
3975 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PIPER, RALPH BRUCE 
3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VOP (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
---
RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL 
1407 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SIMPSON, AMBER ADALE 
119 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SIMPSON, STEPHANIE ANNE 
4724 KENSINGTON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, CAITANYA 
3113 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
INDECENT EXPOSURE
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SMITH, JAMES OTDIS 
1935 MOWBRARY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMOLIK, CODIE JARRETT 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
SOTELO, DANIEL DEAN 
27 Sherry Ln Rossville, 307416264 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TAYLOR, GEROME 
508 CAMERON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
WILSON, ROBERT CENTRAL 
1264 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY 
5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS 
5727 BERNADINE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



June 25, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 24, 2021

Jack Sapp Promoted To Chief Of Police For Collegedale Police Department

June 24, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 9 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALMOND, KORY LANE 1201 REEVE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES ... (click for more)

Collegedale’s Acting Chief of Police Jack Sapp was promoted to Chief of Police for the city on Thursday. The announcement and official pinning ceremony was conducted by City Manager Wayon Hines ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had nine new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,413. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 508 in the county. It is reported ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALMOND, KORY LANE 1201 REEVE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY 207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT ... (click for more)

Jack Sapp Promoted To Chief Of Police For Collegedale Police Department

Collegedale’s Acting Chief of Police Jack Sapp was promoted to Chief of Police for the city on Thursday. The announcement and official pinning ceremony was conducted by City Manager Wayon Hines at a special dinner Thursday evening honoring the Collegedale Police Department. Chief Sapp has over 29 years of public safety experience including service as a volunteer firefighter, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response (2)

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Daddy: “I’m Ready”

Albert Einstein once said, "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." So, allow me to say I’m a big believer of miracles, having felt their power time and time again. Not long ago I read of a real one – with actual pictures – and was moved by the story, which I shall share. But, first, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Lose 8-3 As Pandas Crush Early

Baseball is a strange game. A team can score 11 runs one night, and then get blown out the next. Such was life for the Chattanooga Lookouts, who followed up Wednesday’s blowout by being beaten 8-3 by the same Trash Panda’s team that had looked so hapless 24 hours ago. The last note of a beautiful rendition of the national anthem was still hanging in the warm June air when ... (click for more)

Ashcraft, Home Runs Lead Lookouts Past Rocket City

The Chattanooga Lookouts were looking for a lift from anyone on the team that could provide it and starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft came through with flying colors. The Lookouts had lost two in a row and four of their last five, so a complete game from the 23-year-old righty who just got called up from Class A Dayton was just what the doctor ordered. Not only was the slender ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors