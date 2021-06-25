Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALMOND, KORY LANE
1201 REEVE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY
207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
---
BAIRD, VICTORIA S
2832 RIDEVIEW TRAIL JONESBORROW, 30238
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
---
BEENE, CHRISTY LYNN
7441 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
---
BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY
8918 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, OXY
---
BURKE, AUSTIN DILLAN
8116 HIXSONSPRINGS ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAU
---
CAMPOS, CHASITY DAWN
7225 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CAPERTON, ASHLEY SADE
3035 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
CAPERTON, SAMUEL I
3035 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
CARITHERS, TREASURE SUN-TRICE
415A W RICHLAND AVE GREENSBORO, 30642
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COX, EDDIE LEE
508 HALSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE
11120 BLAIR ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GORDON, KIANTE
2016 24TH AVE NASHVILLE, 37208
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYES, BILLY LEE
8910 SUNRIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HENLEY, STEPHANIE DANIALLE
10405 COLLINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HONKONEN, ALEXANDER STEPHEN
6553 OLD DAYTON PK HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, KRISTI MICHELE
8234A MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ
280 CROWE CT.
APT 126 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
JONES, MAURICE LAMONT
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
KIDWELL, ROBERT KEVIN
211 LLOYD SPRINGS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE
5800 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KUNKEL, KOREY MICHAEL
152LEDFORD LANE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES
---
LEONARD, DREW DILLON
470 LIBERTY TRACE ROSWELL, 30076
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES
3285 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062674
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
---
LIPPARD, JAMES ANTHONY
4325 KATIE KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASSEY, MAILK JAMMAL
1149 GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MCCABE, DANIEL SPIKE
302 CRISMAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCLAUGHLIN, SUSAN M
1837 RIVERGATE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MEALER, JOSHUA WAYNE
301NEWMAN ROAD TURTLE TOWN, 37333
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, SAMANTHA MARIE
1608 WOODMONT BOULEVARD NASHVILLE, 37215
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
MYRISK, JERMAINE DARRELL
4644 CARY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PATTON, MARGARET GARLINGTON
3975 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VOP (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
---
RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL
1407 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SIMPSON, AMBER ADALE
119 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SIMPSON, STEPHANIE ANNE
4724 KENSINGTON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, CAITANYA
3113 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
INDECENT EXPOSURE
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SMITH, JAMES OTDIS
1935 MOWBRARY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMOLIK, CODIE JARRETT
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
SOTELO, DANIEL DEAN
27 Sherry Ln Rossville, 307416264
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TAYLOR, GEROME
508 CAMERON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
WILSON, ROBERT CENTRAL
1264 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS
5727 BERNADINE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)