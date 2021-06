Desmond McKevie, 20, and Garion Lewis, 36, were arrested in connection with the June 12th homicide of Billy Burson, 34.

McKevie was taken into custody on Wednesday, and Lewis was taken into custody Thursday night.

Lewis was apprehended through the collaborative efforts of CPD Fugitive Division, CPD Homicide Unit, U.S. Marshals, HCSO Fugitive Division and Sevier County Sheriff's Dept.

Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.