Camelia Hutchinson, 41, Arrested For Starting Fire At Parkridge Medical Center On June 10

A Chattanooga woman has been charged with reckless endangerment following a fire at Parkridge Medical Center caused by her smoking in her hospital bed.

 

Camelia Hutchinson, 41, was arrested in connection with the incident on June 10. She endangered other patients and staff members in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit when she lit a cigarette while on oxygen. It caused a small fire that activated the sprinkler system and filled the hospital floor with smoke.

 

The sprinklers extinguished most of the flames, but there was still a small fire on Ms.

Hutchinson’s bed. Hospital staff members took immediate action, rescuing Ms. Hutchinson and putting out the remainder of the fire with extinguishers. Other employees rushed to close the doors to other patients’ rooms to protect them from the smoke and assisted in evacuating patients to another area of the hospital.

 

Ms. Hutchinson was left with burns under her arm and on her side. Multiple rooms in the SICU sustained smoke and water damage. Officials said, "It was a jarring experience for other patients recovering from surgery and for Parkridge’s team working that night."

 

There are consequences to your actions. She knew that smoking was not permitted in that hospital or any hospital. On top of the extensive damage she caused and injuries she sustained, she now faces criminal charges. I hope this sends a message to the public about just how serious it is to smoke around oxygen and inside of a medical facility,” said Captain Anthony Moore with the CFD’s Fire Investigation Division.


Police Blotter: Father, Son In Heated Argument Over How Hot It Was Outside; Man Sleeping In Parking Lot At Taco Bell Is Fine To Be There

New Laws Strengthening Penalties For Crimes Against Children Become Effective Thursday

Blood Donors Urgently Needed


A father and son were arguing inside a storage facility on East Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man who said he and his son were arguing over how hot it was outside. He made clear that everything ... (click for more)

Several new laws protecting children are set to take effect on Thursday in Tennessee. This includes major Truth in Sentencing legislation ensuring parole and probation are not options for those ... (click for more)

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type ... (click for more)



A father and son were arguing inside a storage facility on East Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man who said he and his son were arguing over how hot it was outside. He made clear that everything was perfectly fine. * * * Police were called to Rainbow Circle to investigate a car in a ditch and found it was stolen. It was removed from NCIC and White's Auto Repair towed ... (click for more)

Several new laws protecting children are set to take effect on Thursday in Tennessee. This includes major Truth in Sentencing legislation ensuring parole and probation are not options for those found guilty of certain violent crimes that historically target women and children. These crimes include child abuse, child sexual abuse, felony solicitation of a minor and producing child ... (click for more)

The Night Watch

We bought this place in Collegedale in 1996. The property was covered with kudzu and garbage. It came right up to the house. The price was low enough that cleanup and repair was very feasible. I was in Japan when we took occupancy. Myrna started the clean-up and painting of those areas that did not need major renovation. Our foster-son Joe Spurlock, a contractor, helped her. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kevin Speigel - 'It's Surreal'

On Sunday the stark reality of the Miami condominium collapse began to sink in for Kevin Speigel. His vivacious wife is believed to be among the 140-plus persons who are unaccounted for after a 12-story building partially collapsed on Thursday. “This has been the worst day for me … At first it was all so surreal, like a bad dream that defies explanation, but the reality has ... (click for more)

Talon GC's Defensive Woes To Blame For Losing Skid

Memories of an early-season five game winning streak have long since passed by for the Hawks Talon Gaming Club lost their sixth and seventh straight contests on Saturday evening. The team’s leaky defense has continued to be an issue, with Talon being outscored by a combined 47 points this weekend. “We’ve got to fix our team defense. Right now, we’re suffering in that department,” ... (click for more)

Lee's Burnette, Lewis-Perkins Named To PING All-South Region Team

After capturing the program's first NCAA South Region Championship, sophomore Beck Burnette and freshman Oliver Lewis-Perkins were named to the NCAA Division II PING All-South Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Players across eight regions —East, Atlantic, Southeast, South, Midwest, Central, South Central, and West— earned all-region honors in 2021. ... (click for more)


