Knoxville County Mayor To Lead Tennessee Congressional Term Limits Effort

Knoxville County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced that he will lead the Tennessee effort to secure Congressional term limits. It is sponsored by U.S. Term Limits.

“America is divided as ever before. But there is one thing we all agree on no matter politics. Congress is broken and there doesn’t seem to be any way to fix it.” he said. “The U.S. Constitution provides the solution in Article V which gives the states the authority to convene to propose amendments to the Constitution. Our goal is to make sure the state of Tennessee is the next state to pass a resolution for the states to add term limits on Congress to the U.S. Constitution. ”

In addition to being mayor of Knox County since 2018, Glenn Jacobs is a three-time world champion in World Wrestling Entertainment as the infamous “Kane.” He and his wife, Crystle, own an Allstate Insurance agency in Knoxville.

“This is a great honor for me to be chairperson for such an important effort,” he said.

Supporters said a recent survey of Tennesseans showed that 78 percent support term limits on Congress, including 90 percent Democrats, 77 percent Republicans and 71 percent independents.

The Term Limits on Congress resolution, House Joint Resolution 8, passed the Tennessee House this session. It must pass the Tennessee state Senate by the end of next session in order for Tennessee to be added to the growing list of states calling for a convention to propose term limits on Congress. Once 34 state legislatures pass similar resolutions on the topic and approve the term limits amendment, it must be ratified by 38 states to become part of the U.S. Constitution.

Tennessee has strong term limits advocates in Congress including Rep. Tim Burchett, Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Rep. Mark Green and Senator Bill Haggrty, all cosponsors of the term limits resolutions in Congress, it was stated.

View a link to the press conference here.