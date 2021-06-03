 Thursday, June 3, 2021 67.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGOBI, SAM M 
7627 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163507 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 
2620 BOYTE STREET 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ARMSTRONG, MAIYA E 
2648 BLYTHE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARHITE, MICHAEL WESLEY 
718 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
---
BARTLEY, TAMMY R 
3419 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOYKIN, MARIAH NYAMBI 
3336 PINEWOOD AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROOKS, LULA MARIE 
1004 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101208 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
---
DALTON, JACOB W 
6644 HWY.

136 TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC 
3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ 
3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HALL, JASON COREY 
10428 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HARRIS, CORTINO 
1701 N. CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN 
HOMELESS Ooltewah, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HEARD, AMBER LEANN 
14774 HONEYBEE LANE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
HERBERT, SCOTT ALLEN 
4425 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JANOW, TRENA STARR 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT. 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL 
1307 SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JENKINS, AMBER NICOLE 
3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KENNEMER, RAY LAMAR 
7445 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212629 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MAYO, CAMERON ANDREW 
7121 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCALLISTER, BRITTANY 
54 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR 
2251 E 27TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 374071130 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
NEWSOM, JASON 
2461 WARREN HOLLOW ROAD FAYETTEVILLE, 37334 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
COURT ORDER
---
NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND 
79 DARRELL AVENUE CROSSVILLE, 38555 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ORR, RAYMOND EDWARD 
1117 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023743 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT
---
PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE 
3801 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
READUS, DEONTE MARQUELL 
2439 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
REX, DAYLIN CHARLES 
106 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
ROLLINS, EMANUEL LAMAR 
709 SUMMITT AVEE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
SMITH, AIMEE MARTIN 
907 BLACK FOX RD. MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SULLIVAN, CURTIS JEROME 
1989 CHESHIRE BLDE ROAD NE APT 1521 ATLANTA, 30324 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
THOMAS, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER 
6417 FAULTLESS WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALLER, LEONARD STEVEN 
1230 GADD RD APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATSON, MICAH DWAIN 
10405 CARD ROAD #233 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
WHITE, LABRON MITCHELL 
437 CREST DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODS, JEREMY ALLEN 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
WOOTEN, LAUREN D 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH


