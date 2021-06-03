 Thursday, June 3, 2021 69.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Boy, 14, Shot In Chattanooga; Police Say Shooter Was Boy, 13

Thursday, June 3, 2021
A 14-year-old boy was shot in Chattanooga on Wednesday night, and a 13-year-old boy was arrested for firing the shot.
 
At approximately 10:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 200 block of West 37th Street on a report of a person shot.
 
While en route, officers were notified that a juvenile shooting victim was being transported to the hospital by private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed a male juvenile was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers then responded to the 200 block of West 37th Street where they located and secured a crime scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
They learned of a possible suspect a short distance away from the crime scene.
 
That suspect was later located and determined to be the shooter. He was arrested and is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. He is charged with attempted criminal homicide.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

June 3, 2021

Fire At Mitchell Industrial Tire On 8th Avenue Thursday Morning

June 3, 2021

BCSO Warns Of Scammer Group Known As “Irish Travelers”

June 3, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a commercial fire Thursday morning on 8th Avenue. The call came out at 7:37 a.m. to Mitchell Industrial Tire Company and responding units were ... (click for more)

The BCSO Criminal Investigations Division warn the Bradley County community and surrounding areas of a group known as the “Irish Travelers” who have a history of targeting elderly and vulnerable ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGOBI, SAM M 7627 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163507 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Fire At Mitchell Industrial Tire On 8th Avenue Thursday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a commercial fire Thursday morning on 8th Avenue. The call came out at 7:37 a.m. to Mitchell Industrial Tire Company and responding units were informed that a possible solvent was on fire in a barrel at the business. Engine 9 found smoke showing on arrival, laid a line and started an investigation. At one point, a large plume of ... (click for more)

BCSO Warns Of Scammer Group Known As “Irish Travelers”

The BCSO Criminal Investigations Division warn the Bradley County community and surrounding areas of a group known as the “Irish Travelers” who have a history of targeting elderly and vulnerable people in order to financially exploit them. More often than not, it has been reported that this group of perpetrators use aggressive and demanding sales tactics, usually having something ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It Happened To Ben

Not long ago I ran across a small devotion book written at some point by the late Ben Haden, who was not only my pastor for many years but a wonderful mentor and very dear friend as well. I adored the guy and he’s been sorely missed by me since he joined our same Savior in October of 2013. The devotional, “ONE ON ONE: ‘A Minute With Ben,’ triggered the memories of dozens of ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts' Nick Lodolo Named Double-A South Player Of The Month

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for May. This month Lodolo has been dominant for the Lookouts, securing two wins and posting a 1.01 ERA. The southpaw ranks second in the league in ERA (1.01), third in strikeouts (38), second in batting average against (.172), and first ... (click for more)

Lookouts Unveil Additional Promotions For 2021 Season

The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce additional promotions for the 2021 season! New Upcoming Promotions Tuesday, June 8 - Car Litter Bag Giveaway presented by Nobody Trashes Tennessee (First 500 fans) Sunday, June 13 - Kids Run the Bases presented by Great Clips Thursday, June 24 - Chattahooligan Night – Lookouts/Chattanooga Football Club co-branded scarf ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors