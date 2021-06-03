Boy, 14, Shot In Chattanooga; Police Say Shooter Was Boy, 13

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Chattanooga on Wednesday night, and a 13-year-old boy was arrested for firing the shot.

At approximately 10:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 200 block of West 37th Street on a report of a person shot.

While en route, officers were notified that a juvenile shooting victim was being transported to the hospital by private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed a male juvenile was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers then responded to the 200 block of West 37th Street where they located and secured a crime scene.

They learned of a possible suspect a short distance away from the crime scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.They learned of a possible suspect a short distance away from the crime scene.

That suspect was later located and determined to be the shooter. He was arrested and is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. He is charged with attempted criminal homicide.