Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 16 New Cases; Tennessee Has 123 New Cases





Hamilton County had 16 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,482.There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 508 in the county.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,839, which is 99 percent, and there are 135 active cases.There are 18 patients hospitalized and eight in Intensive Care Units. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There is one Hamilton County inpatient.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 866,964 on Wednesday with 123 new cases. There number of deaths from the virus has been adjusted to two fewer than reported Tuesday, for a total of 12,562, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 214 people hospitalized from the virus, which is three fewer than on Tuesday. Testing numbers are above 8.189 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 852,537, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,217 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,293 cases, down 7; 154 deaths



Grundy County: 1,804 cases; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,263 cases, up 14; 49 deaths



Meigs County: 1,429 cases; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,113 cases, up 1; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,385 cases, down 1; 82 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,758 cases, down 1; 29 deaths



Knox County: 52,139 cases, up 8; 649 deaths



Davidson County: 90,374 cases, down 7; 951 deaths



Shelby County: 98,684 cases, up 67; 1,680 deaths, up 2

