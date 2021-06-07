Collegedale Employees To Get Raises; New City Manager To Continue As City Engineer

Collegedale city employees will be getting a collective 5.31 percent pay increase after officials said the employees had not receive any recent increases and were already behind.

Cost of the raises was put at $240,000.

New City Manager Wayon Hines said the number of city employees will go from 68 to 74. That includes new part-time workers going full-time.

Commissioner Phil Garver raised questions about the increases, saying that "several employees got very large increases based on a regional study."

He said, "This can backfire since this is public knowledge" and those receiving lesser amounts may be demoralized.

Commissioner Ethan White was in support, saying, "There have been no raises for 2-3 years and they were already below market value."

He said, "It's a shame they have been underpaid for so many years."

The budget also includes taking over $1 million from the savings account for various capital projects.

One is $40,000 for the city manager's car. Commissioner Garver asked, "What kind of vehicle do you lease for $40,000?"

An issue arose over Mr. Hines' plan to continue serving as city engineer at a total salary of $132,488.

Mayor Katie Lamb said, "I have real heartburn about him holding two jobs."

Commissioner Garver said it was "also a concern" with him.

Other commissioners said the prior city manager, Ted Rogers, had a variety of outside roles that Mr. Hines does not plan to pursue and that assistants in the office are well trained.

The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Garvin opposed to the dual arrangement and Mayor Lamb hesitating then saying she would "give him the benefit of the doubt."