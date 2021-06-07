 Monday, June 7, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Collegedale Employees To Get Raises; New City Manager To Continue As City Engineer

Monday, June 7, 2021

Collegedale city employees will be getting a collective 5.31 percent pay increase after officials said the employees had not receive any recent increases and were already behind.

Cost of the raises was put at $240,000.

New City Manager Wayon Hines said the number of city employees will go from 68 to 74. That includes new part-time workers going full-time.

Commissioner Phil Garver raised questions about the increases, saying that "several employees got very large increases based on a regional study."

He said, "This can backfire since this is public knowledge" and those receiving lesser amounts may be demoralized.

Commissioner Ethan White was in support, saying, "There have been no raises for 2-3 years and they were already below market value."

He said, "It's a shame they have been underpaid for so many years."

The budget also includes taking over $1 million from the savings account for various capital projects.

One is $40,000 for the city manager's car. Commissioner Garver asked, "What kind of vehicle do you lease for $40,000?"

An issue arose over Mr. Hines' plan to continue serving as city engineer at a total salary of $132,488.

Mayor Katie Lamb said, "I have real heartburn about him holding two jobs."

Commissioner Garver said it was "also a concern" with him.

Other commissioners said the prior city manager, Ted Rogers, had a variety of outside roles that Mr. Hines does not plan to pursue and that assistants in the office are well trained.

The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Garvin opposed to the dual arrangement and Mayor Lamb hesitating then saying she would "give him the benefit of the doubt."


June 7, 2021

Collegedale Employees To Get Raises; New City Manager To Continue As City Engineer

June 7, 2021

Paint Facility Expected To Be In Operation Next Year At Former Tubman Site

June 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Dad, Daughter Victim Of Road Rage Attack After They Stopped For Emergency Vehicle; Pair Conked Out In Gold Chevy Say Everything Is Fine


Collegedale city employees will be getting a collective 5.31 percent pay increase after officials said the employees had not receive any recent increases and were already behind. Cost of the ... (click for more)

The $61 million Nippon Paint facility is expected to be in operation next year at the former site of the Harriet Tubman public housing in East Chattanooga. Jermaine Freeman, interim city economic ... (click for more)

A woman said she was riding in her red Land Range Rover on Brainerd Road while her father drove. They stopped around the 5300 block of Brainerd Road in order to let a fire truck and police go ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Collegedale Employees To Get Raises; New City Manager To Continue As City Engineer

Collegedale city employees will be getting a collective 5.31 percent pay increase after officials said the employees had not receive any recent increases and were already behind. Cost of the raises was put at $240,000. New City Manager Wayon Hines said the number of city employees will go from 68 to 74. That includes new part-time workers going full-time. Commissioner Phil ... (click for more)

Paint Facility Expected To Be In Operation Next Year At Former Tubman Site

The $61 million Nippon Paint facility is expected to be in operation next year at the former site of the Harriet Tubman public housing in East Chattanooga. Jermaine Freeman, interim city economic development director, also said that a public engagement process to get the community's input on some additional development at the site should be getting b back underway soon. He ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blood Assurance Needs You - And Response

My name is J.B. Gaskins and I am the president and CEO of Blood Assurance. I am honored to serve at the head of Blood Assurance and am honored to help provide blood to our area patients in need. I am writing today to say that we need our community’s help now. At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we would see a decline in blood donations. Many people were staying home ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Manchin Defies His Party

I enjoy life too much to attempt to keep up with all of the hogwash in Washington. Too often it's Republicans versus Democrats instead of what’s truly best for the American people and I have no respect for any elected official who joins a gang instead of being true to himself. We elect individuals for their singular stance, yet both parties are vicious towards any “family member” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Set Off Home Run Fireworks In Sweeping 3 Regional Home Games Over The Weekend

For the fans who filled Lindsey Nelson Stadium to capacity this weekend, Tennessee put on quite a show of gratitude. The Vols staged impromptu fireworks displays throughout their NCAA baseball tournament regional. In this case, the raucous cheers and craning necks were inspired by the 10 home runs UT bashed over the three games. It was no coincidence that the homers ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Win Big In First Ever Home Match

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves welcomed North Alabama SC to the first ever women's Premier Soccer League match at the new CHI Memorial Stadium. As a thank you gift for showing up for the special occasion the Red Wolves sent NASC home with a 4-0 thumping. Before the match the question was whether the Red Wolves would score the first competitive goal in their new stadium. After ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors