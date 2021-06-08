Police Blotter: Officer Finds Man Wasn't Kidding About Aggressive Dog; Baffling Case Of Woman's Car That Got Knocked Into Her House In The Middle Of The Night

An officer was sitting in a parking lot on Hancock Road when the officer heard a man yelling and running up and down the street. He said this dog keeps attacking him and getting on his property. He said this has been an ongoing thing with this dog being aggressive. As the officer was talking to him the dog reappeared barking and charged the officer. The officer was able to get away and called for McKamey Animal Service. The owner of the dog came out of his house and was able to put the dog away safely. McKamey arrived and took over the case.

* * *

A man on Marijon Drive said he found his neighbor's purse across the road from his house in another neighbor's yard. When he tried to return the purse, the husband wouldn't let him give it to her and was being really weird. The man wanted to do a wellness check on the neighbor but when the officer tried the husband was very rude and said the officer needed a search warrant to go

inside to see her.

* * *

Police noticed a car parked in the driveway of a vacant house on Glenbury Drive. Police ran the tag and discovered the vehicle was stolen. The owner was notified and the car was released to the owner. Several possible prints were taken from the vehicle.

* * *

The Hamilton Place Mall manager found a small baggie of marijuana on the floor inside the mall. She turned it over to police and it was placed in the CPD property room to be destroyed.

* * *

A man on Marijon Drive said his vehicle was broken into overnight and $2 was taken. He didn't know who did it.

* * *

A woman on Hughes Avenue said her front window was broken and she didn't know how it happened as she was upstairs working. She said she heard a noise and came downstairs and it was broken.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road told police that a trailer was stolen. She showed the officer video footage of someone in a white 4-door pickup truck stealing the trailer. The truck had a red zig zag decal on the side that was covering a large portion of the driver and rear passenger door. The officer was unable to see any details to determine who the suspect is.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road said a week ago she noticed her catalytic converter was stolen but there was no camera footage or suspect information.

* * *

Police were called to McCutcheon Road and asked to help trespass a man that has been asked to leave but continued to stay at the property because his girlfriend was living there. Police asked the man to leave.

* * *

A church representative on Cromwell Road called police saying a man in a Kia Soul was sleeping in his car at the edge of the church driveway. The driveway is city property. The man was trespassed from the property.

* * *

A woman on 4th Avenue told police a man said he was going to come back to her place to see her. She said their relationship is over and that he has anger issues and she doesn't want to talk to him. She said she didn't want to be around the man and wanted him to leave her alone. She said there is no reason for him to reach out to her, nor is there any reason for him to come see her. She said that Hamilton County requested that she make a police report with CPD to acquire a TPO against him. She said there has only been verbal altercations with him in the past, nothing physical. The officer asked that she call police and not make contact with him until police arrived.

* * *

A man said he lost his driver's license and thinks he left it at Bonefish Grill on Gunbarrel Road. He said he had it out when the staff asked him for an ID for an alcoholic drink to be served to him. He later realized he didn’t have it and he said he's not sure if he left it on the table or if it was not returned to him by staff. He's not sure what exactly happened to it. He has not yet been able to get into contact with the restaurant but he wants to go ahead and report it lost for now.

* * *



A woman on Alta Vista Drive said she has a restraining order against another woman and said she had violated that by emailing her. The officer called the jail and tried to verify the restraining order but it had been dismissed.

* * *

Police recovered a stolen vehicle on Ryan Street. During the recovery, police found a laptop and backpack in the rear seat of the vehicle. Police found the items had been reported stolen from East Ridge. The owner was contacted and she retrieved her laptop. No suspect information was available at the time of recovery.

* * *

Police were asked to go to Tennessee Avenue and check on a man's wife and mother-in-law. Officers knocked on the door but no one answered and there were no signs of distress coming from inside the house.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike said at about 6 a.m. he heard what sounded like a saw outside. He said there is construction going on next door and he thought it might be coming from there. After a couple minutes he looked out the window and saw a red Toyota SUV parked awkwardly behind his car. He said he saw a man in his 30's closing the trunk and leaving. He went outside and found that the suspect had cut the catalytic converter off his vehicle. He said he has seen that suspect at the apartment complex quite often. He said he comes to visit someone there.

* * *

An officer responded to an abandoned residence on Wimberly Drive. After searching the home, police found a BB gun and ammunition. They tried to find the last known owner of the address but were unable. Police transported the items to property.

* * *

A woman said her husband found a rental property on Caruthers Road on Craigslist. After making contact with the poster, they submitted a rental agreement which included their date of births and Social Security numbers. Later they went to see the house and found out that the house was for sale and was under contract. She isn't certain but feels like they may have been scammed. She will contact police if anything further develops.

* * *

Police responded to a wreck on Cummings Highway where a man said he had just bought the car about two weeks ago from another man and was trying to get a tag for it. Police examined the vehicle and could not locate a VIN anywhere. The VIN number the man provided police was only 10 digits. Police asked the man if he could open the back gate of the car and he agreed. After he opened the back gate police saw two cut catalytic converters in the back floorboard. The man said the seller had left them in the car. Due to the converters being possibly stolen and the man couldn't provide proof of ownership, police took the converters to property.

* * *

A woman on Glass Street said that at some point during the night she hear a loud noise and her house shook. She said when she looked outside in the morning she saw that her car had struck the side of her house. She believes that someone was trying to turn around in her driveway and struck her vehicle, knocking it into her house. The car had visible front end damage where it struck the house but there did not appear to be any damage consistent with being struck by another vehicle on the rear end. There was a small crack on the bumper but did not appear to be from a collision strong enough to move her vehicle, which was in park in her driveway. The house and the front end of the car had obvious damage.