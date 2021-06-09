Election Office To Appeal Decision Of County Finance Cutting New Absentee Voting Position

Members of the Election Commission said they would seek to overturn a decision of county finance to cut a new position dealing with a rise in absentee voting.

Chris Clem, a member of the panel, said, "That is in our discretion, not theirs."

He said by law the county is required to fund the operations of the election office as submitted.

Mr. Clem said the Election Commission had voted 5-0 to add the position into the budget on the recommendation of Election Administrator Scott Allen.

The attorney said, "They have got to pay it. If we go to court, we will win and they will have to pay for our attorney and theirs."

Mr. Allen said he was told by county finance that it was felt the office could continue to handle absentee voting with current staff.

Election Commission Chairman Mike Walden said he would talk with County Mayor Jim Coppinger on the issue.