Election Office To Appeal Decision Of County Finance Cutting New Absentee Voting Position

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Members of the Election Commission said they would seek to overturn a decision of county finance to cut a new position dealing with a rise in absentee voting.

Chris Clem, a member of the panel, said, "That is in our discretion, not theirs."

He said by law the county is required to fund the operations of the election office as submitted.

Mr. Clem said the Election Commission had voted 5-0 to add the position into the budget on the recommendation of Election Administrator Scott Allen.

The attorney said, "They have got to pay it. If we go to court, we will win and they will have to pay for our attorney and theirs."

Mr. Allen said he was told by county finance that it was felt the office could continue to handle absentee voting with current staff.

Election Commission Chairman Mike Walden said he would talk with County Mayor Jim Coppinger on the issue.


Police Blotter: Police Interact With Desolate Ones Motorcycle Club; Intoxicated Man Found Fagan Street Home To His Liking

Sharpe Recommends That County Do Away With SRO Program; Cover All 75 Schools With SSOs

Almost All Back Tax Properties Sell In Trustee Sale


An officer was called to River Street for loud motorcycles driving recklessly. Approximately 10 minutes earlier the officer had seen a black motorcycle with red underglow speeding while doing ... (click for more)

County Commissioner David Sharpe is recommending that some $3.2 million now being budgeted by the Sheriff's Office for School Resource Officers (SROs) be given to the County Schools, along with ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said this year 90 properties sold of the 94 in the tax sale. He said, "This was the lowest number of properties in a tax sale that I can recall. In years ... (click for more)



Opinion

Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It's Happening Here

Even though the Critical Race Theory has been banned from being taught in Tennessee and a growing number of other states, the liberal infusion into school faculties and several entire school districts is a growing cause for concern. It appears the Marxist theory is based solely on one’s skin color. Thus, white people are the oppressors and anyone who is not white is the oppressed. ... (click for more)

Sports

1 of 9,113 Blue Wahoos Wallop Lookouts 9-3 - Game Called in 7th Because of Rain

Lookouts catcher Chuckie Robinson was standing on first after a nice single into right. Trailing by seven runs, he wanted to be a spark for his team and tried to show off his speed. But instead of taking second, the opposing pitcher made a quick throw to first and picked Robinson off before he even had a chance to really make a break down the basepaths. It was that kind of night ... (click for more)

Tim Priest Concludes Career As Vols Football Analyst; His Replacement Is Pat Ryan

After a 22-year career that includes 274 University of Tennessee football games, 14 bowl games and three SEC Championship games, Vol Radio Network football color analyst Tim Priest has decided to step away from the broadcast booth in order to spend more time watching his grandchildren's athletic exploits. "For the last 22 years, I have had the privilege and honor of being ... (click for more)


