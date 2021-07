Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, SYDNEY

349 MAPLE GROVE LANE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS

---

ABLES, TAMMY DENISE

921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---ANDERSON, WILLIAM MICHAEL110 ALLGOOD STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW173 TRADEWIN DRIVE FORT OGLETHORP, 30742Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BAKER, TRAVIS GENE64 BURTON LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---BATES, KENNETH DEE WAYNE2640 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062062Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BLACK, BOBBY JAMES WALTER2709 CITICO AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BLAIR, CASSIDY L8718 OAK VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---BRENNER, KEITH W187 JESSICA DANIELLE LANE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BUCKNER, AUDREY ELAINE1814 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN12107 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER405 N ST. MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT---CONNER, JEREMY KEITH720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DEERE, DELEON RAMON2308 GREEN FOREST DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DOBBINS, COLTON KAYLE9411 DEXTER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---DOLLMONT, JOSHUA LEE193 LOCUST RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DOSS, TONY WAY171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---ESTUPINAN, NICOLASTOURIIST ,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---FARSON, ORLANDO JAMES2260 GREENDALE DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRIFFITH, SCOTT ANDREW313 BROCK CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDING---HENSON, DEREK BLAIN6075 Browntown Rd Chattanooga, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMAR JAR DARIUS7630 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---HOLT, ZEBULON PRICE1209 INDIAN AVENUE APT E9 ROSSVILLE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HORTON, JAMATHAN BLAKE209 DALESTREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---JONES, GARY LEON179 CECIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTS---KICKHAEFER, BRITTANY MICHELLE10100 BUCKTHORNE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECT---MARTIN, CASEY LYNN3902 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCALISTER, CARRIE REED727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY5867 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MOORE, JUDY1201 BOYNTON DR, APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH3225 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE64 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031517Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RANSOM, JEROME NATHANIEL800 MCCAULIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REED, DERRICK632 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy Daisy(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000.00)---ROWE, DYLAN CROWDER9216 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILDCONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, SAMANTHA WANELLLYN611 WOODLAND DR ONEONTA, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, TROY MCKINLEY4223 TACOMA AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARREST---SPLAWN, JULIA KELLY8512 BRANDERMILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAIL TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---STOUT, EDWIN GRANT6116 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TATE, BILLY2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARY---TAYLOR, MARIO D2614 MEDFORD CAMPBELL BLD MURFREESBORO, 37127Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, JIMMIE DEWAYNE822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)---TUCKER, DONTRAIL SHARRON1001 WEST 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY---TUCKER, KAMRYN JAY JUAN103 NORTH HOWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT CRIM SIM COUNT MONEY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)---WILLIAMS, MARQUES LEBRON301 N Saint Marks Ave Chattanooga, 374113435Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILSON, JONATHAN ALEXANDER541 PHIPPS DR NASHVILLE, 37218Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR