Police Blotter: Man, Uncomfortable After A/C Goes Out, Calls Police, Fire, EMS; Man Upset Over Slow Krystal Service Causes Ruckus

At Water Street, a man said his A/C unit quit working, and he called for Police, Fire and EMS because he was hot. He wanted all first responders to fix his A/C. The man said he was uncomfortable in the heat.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to 2010 Bailey Ave. for a broken down auto. Upon arrival, the officer met with a woman who said she had run out of gas in her vehicle and needed help to get out of the road. Officers pushed her vehicle into a parking out of the lanes of travel. The woman had a ride already coming.

* * *

An officer responded to a noise complaint at 1207 N. Chamberlain Ave. An anonymous caller reported loud music and cars blocking their driveway. Upon arrival, the officer observed several people in the yard of 1207 N Chamberlain Ave, and they appeared to be having some sort of party. He saw no cars blocking driveways, and did not hear any loud music. When the officer stepped out of his patrol car, everyone in the yard went inside the house and locked the door. The officer knocked and spoke with a man in the front yard. He said he lived here at this house with some other students, and they were having a party. The officer asked the man to keep any music and noise down, and be considerate and legal with regards to vehicle parking, and the man agreed.

* * *

While on patrol an officer observed a blue Ford Focus (TN) behind Chuck E Cheese. Once in full view, the single barefoot male occupant exited the vehicle and began walking away from it, furthering suspicion. The officer made contact with the individual who denied having any state issued ID, and refused to provide any identifying information, or explanation of what he was doing there. He only said he was having trouble. When asked what trouble, if it was the car or with other persons, he denied anything being wrong. He would only state he wanted to go to Auto Zone once they opened in the morning. His demeanor was disorganized. There was nothing suspicious in plain view in the vehicle. He asked if he was free to go, which he was, and he did so on foot. A registration check of the vehicle came back to a man who was the person who exited the vehicle.

* * *

Police checked out vandalism at a residence on Ivy Street. A steak knife was found at the scene next to a Cadillac. The steak knife was broken at the handle and the blade was bent. It is likely that the knife was broken when the suspect attempted to puncture the side wall of the low profile tires on the Cadillac, police concluded. The knife was turned in to property as evidence.

* * *

A woman on E. 35th Street Place said a large tree fell into her back yard and the tree was from her next door neighbor's yard. Police observed the fallen tree from Brannon Avenue and the damaged fence.

* * *

At 212 Market St., a caller said that he wanted a female who refused to leave the parking lot trespassed. The officer said he observed Laura Roberts sitting in the parking lot and explained to her that the above parking lot was private property and she was trespassed from the property from this day forward.

* * *

While en route to a theft call on Fulton Street, police were told there was possible suspect information. Upon arrival, police made contact with the caller who said she and some friends went out to celebrate a birthday party. They returned to Fulton Street for an after party where they were all hanging out at the pool area. The woman said a man that she identified asked to use the restroom. She said she showed him where the restroom was and went back out to the pool. She said she noticed that it took him some time while in the restroom but attributed it to everyone had been drinking a lot that night. She said she kept her black Ruger EC9 on the nightstand by her bed. The gun was placed into NCIC as stolen. She said she paid around $250 for the pistol. She said the pistol holds about seven rounds, and she wants to make sure the pistol was put in the system as stolen.

* * *

Police responded to a Theft from Motor Vehicle at 490 Greenway View Dr. A woman said her purse was stolen out of her car about a week earlier while she was at work. She said she had two credit/debit cards stolen as well as her TN drivers license and Social Security card. She also said that whoever had her card was using it to book AirBnBs.She needed to file a police report for her banks and to be refunded back her money.

* * *

Police spoke to the manager of Krystal at 7300 Shallowford Road. He said he had a white male and white female come through the drive-thru in a black truck with a flag on the license plate. He said the man who was driving the truck began to voice his concerns about the wait times of the restaurant and about the lobby not being open. He said that when he began to discuss the matter with the man he became very irate and did a burnout/donut in the parking lot. The manager said the man returned a couple of times and circled the parking lot, then left once police arrived on scene.