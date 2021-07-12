 Monday, July 12, 2021 74.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Teen Charged With Aggravated Cruelty To Animals After Police Said She Left Dog In Jeep For Extended Time With No Food And Water

Monday, July 12, 2021
Sydney Abernathy
Sydney Abernathy

Police booked a teen who they say has allowed a dog to go neglected despite several warnings.

According to documents from November and December, police said Sydney Abernathy, 18, left her dog in a parked Jeep without food or water for an extended period of time.

Police said Ms. Abernathy had not provided rabies shots or county tags for the dog, even though they said it has been requested several times. Police said the dog was “severely underweight.”

Ms. Abernathy was arrested on Friday, and charged with three counts of cruelty to animals, and failing to vaccinate and register her pet.

 

 

 


Opinion

Time For Some Recycling Volunteer Help?

It takes a lot of time and energy to keep a recycling drop-off facility clean and the bins uncontaminated, so that re-manufacturers receive recyclables they can actually make into new products. Sending clean loads to the re-manufacturers should be priority number one of any recycling program. Collecting contaminated loads is like committing fraud. Your drop-off attendant can ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Curse Of The CRT

There is a great tape circulating on the Internet where a black father, articulate, poised and educated, addresses a school board - presumably in a Michigan township - to say, “The Critical Race Theory is teaching that white people are bad. That's not true. That would teach my daughter that her mother is evil." That’s right. Ian Rice is married to a white woman and, according ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Get Rained Out Again On Sunday

For the second straight day, the baseball game between the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Tennessee Smokies has been rained out. Both teams will have a day off on Monday with Chattanooga opening a six-game series in Pensacola on Tuesday before returning home on Tuesday, July 20 to face the Birmingham Barons. The Smokies return to AT&T Field the week of August 24, so there's ... (click for more)

CFC Wins 1-0 Against Atletico Atlanta - Naglestad Scores Again

Midfielder James Kasak served a 20 yard ball into the box, and the most lethal striker in the city was on the other end. Markus Naglestad used a beautiful high-kick flick with his back heel to tap the ball past the keeper toward the near post. It was an Ibrahimovic-esque strike, and the only goal of CFC’s 1-0 Independent Cup win over Atletico Atlanta, who featured former CFC’er ... (click for more)


