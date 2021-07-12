Teen Charged With Aggravated Cruelty To Animals After Police Said She Left Dog In Jeep For Extended Time With No Food And Water

Police booked a teen who they say has allowed a dog to go neglected despite several warnings.

According to documents from November and December, police said Sydney Abernathy, 18, left her dog in a parked Jeep without food or water for an extended period of time.

Police said Ms. Abernathy had not provided rabies shots or county tags for the dog, even though they said it has been requested several times. Police said the dog was “severely underweight.”



Ms. Abernathy was arrested on Friday, and charged with three counts of cruelty to animals, and failing to vaccinate and register her pet.

