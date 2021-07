ARNOLD, DERRICK1552 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---BARROW, NOLA ANN6674 RINGGOLD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BROWN, HERBERT L1978 CO RD 91 STEVENSON, 35772Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BURNETT, GREGG DON7305 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONYHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CROWDER, CONNIE JEANPO BOX 456 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---DAVIS, JOEL WATSON7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211747Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DEWS, WAYNE2702 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---EVERHART, ROBERT A1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---GRAJALES, MARTIN12 CLIFT TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HADDOX, ARIEL D2702 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE REPORTSVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE---HOSKINS, CAMERON PRESTON66 DARRENGER RD CROSSVILLE, 38571Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT---JUAREZ, ELY USTOA1919 HAMIL RD HIXSON, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD202 N SWEETBRIAR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---LAWRENCE, KEITH900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054566Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O---MCCURRY, JOHNNY MICHAEL2126 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH---MILLS, CARLYNN ASHLEY115 NORMAL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME1908 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---NEWBERRY, JONATHAN BRETT206 ANDERS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---OHAVER, ELIJAH TAYLOR7900 GANN ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ORTIZ-GONZALEZ, FRANKY DAVID3709 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT (SIMPLE)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONINDECENT EXPOSURE (MISDEMEANOR)INDECENT EXPOSURE (FELONY)INDECENT EXPOSURE (FELONY)INDECENT EXPOSURE (FELONY)INDECENT EXPOSURE (FELONY)INDECENT EXPOSURE (FELONY)---OWENS, CLAYTON THOMAS1722 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---READ, ADRIANNA G6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 1612 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---REED, SAMUEL GEORGE4910 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE6870 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SARTIN, TROY BRANDONHOMELESS HIXSON, 373434904Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE7017 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMPSON, CHARLES BARRY302 HORTON LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WARREN, LARRY RANDALL7647 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHEELER, ELISE MICHELLE2001 APT B MYRTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED)---WITT, CHRISTOPHER MARK900 AIRPORT RD LOT 83 CHATTANOOGA, 374213943Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WORLEY, CHRISTOPHER ADAM4010 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374070000Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---ZIMMERMAN, JENNIFER LYNN ANN1513 BLOUNT AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE