CARTA Going Back To $1.50 A Ride Starting Aug. 15; Agency Still Dealing With Driver Shortages

CARTA will be going back to their pre-pandemic fare rates starting on Aug. 15. Executive Director Lisa Maragnano said the rates will be $1.50 for a ride, along with options to buy a 24-hour pass, a seven-day pass, and a 31-day pass.

“Each month, our numbers are getting closer and closer to what they were (before March 2020),” board chairman John Bilderback said, while Ms. Maragnano stated, “The numbers are looking great, and we’ll see how it goes when we adjust in August” when giving the monthly statistical report.



Veronica Peebles said that all routes are in service, but that CARTA is cutting back on the frequency of service because of a shortage of drivers. Jeff Smith said, “We’re still plugging away, and have four more coming in” when he gave the staffing update.



Ms. Maragnano said that CARTA ran Facebook ads that publicized the need for CARTA drivers, and got 12 applications. She said the difficulty CARTA is having has to do with retaining drivers. She said many drivers will work for a short time, and then leave for another job.



“Everybody is trying to hire the same people,” Ms. Maragnano said about the nationwide shortage of drivers. “The work ethic and level of commitment just isn’t there.”



Ms. Maragnano also said that masks will be required on buses until Sept. 13, and that around 50 percent of staff are vaccinated against COVID-19. She said “positive cases are still happening, but they are not as common.”



Eric Myers ended the meeting by showing several conceptual designs of new bus stops that are planned to be located around the city. He told the board that protecting people from the elements while also being an open space is the designers’ biggest hurdle.

