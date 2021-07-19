Man, 34, Dies From Injuries Suffered In July 9 Auto Accident

A 34-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle that wrecked July 9 has died from his injuries.

That day at approximately 11:43 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 4700 Shallowford Road.

Police said a Hyundai Sonata was traveling east in the 4700 block of Shallowford Road. A Toyota Camry and Ford Fusion were both traveling west in the same block of Shallowford Road.

The Sonata failed to maintain its lane striking the Camry head on, which also caused the Fusion to crash.

The driver of the Fusion was not injured. Drivers of the Sonata and Camry and the passenger in the Camry were all transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS for their injuries.

The man who died had remained in the hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.