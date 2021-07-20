Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA

3212 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON

222 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALL, KEANDRIA D

4621 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BERDUO-MATIAS, RUSBEL OSBELI

UNKNOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CARSON, DESTINY S

876 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000

---

CROWE, GARY ADAM

1216 EAST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW

158 LINDA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUNN, CHARLOTTE NMN

1221 CRANBROOK DR HIXSON, 373434803

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO,GA)

---

EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN

3101 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071507

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREEN, GLEN

501 NORTH WASHINGTON TULLAHOMA, 37388

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREEN, WILLIAM SCOTT

7923 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

---

HART, STEVEN DEWAYNE

3992 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN

5117 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HEATH, BRANDY LYNN

265 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JONES, SAVON JAMAR

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063228

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 (STOLEN GUN)

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---LOFTIN, DEVON RAY1506 PRIGMORE RD CHATTANOOGA,, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR (DUI)---LOVELL, TAYS990 PANHANDLE ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MASSINGALE, BRANDON ZACKARY4191 VALLEY GLEN ROAD DANSVILLE, 30507Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MCGUIRE, JILLAYNE KAHLIA2609 14TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---NOE, ERNEST ELISHA800 NORTH WASHINGTON ST. TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 373637074Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POLLARD, THADDEUS1803 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---RIDGE, RANDY ALLEN6306 MASENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROACH, KYLE A346 TRACE LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH281 MEADOWLARK DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIO(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN---SCALES, KRISTINA L12 DOGWOOD DR FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMPSON, REX G3111 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064064Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SMITH, CORY79 HIMES ROAD TULLAHOMA, 37438Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STAMPER, CORCHEA DANYELL2408 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STUMP, MARINA ANN2068 ASHFORD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---THOEMKE, JESSICA P139 HENDRICKS BLVD. APT5 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO,GA)---VANCE, MICHAEL ALLEN1426 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WAY, CASSANDRA NICOLE107 HICKORY STREET ROSSIVILLE, 30711Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---WHITE, NATHAN721 HICKS LANE BAKEWELL, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WRIGHT, DAVID MICHAEL805 CHEROKEE TR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---YOCBAMACA, DENILSON G3509 6TH AVE DALY CITY,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE