Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA
3212 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON
222 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALL, KEANDRIA D
4621 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BERDUO-MATIAS, RUSBEL OSBELI
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CARSON, DESTINY S
876 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
CROWE, GARY ADAM
1216 EAST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW
158 LINDA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNN, CHARLOTTE NMN
1221 CRANBROOK DR HIXSON, 373434803
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO,GA)
---
EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN
3101 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071507
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREEN, GLEN
501 NORTH WASHINGTON TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREEN, WILLIAM SCOTT
7923 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
HART, STEVEN DEWAYNE
3992 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN
5117 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEATH, BRANDY LYNN
265 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, SAVON JAMAR
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063228
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 (STOLEN GUN)
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
LOFTIN, DEVON RAY
1506 PRIGMORE RD CHATTANOOGA,, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR (DUI)
---
LOVELL, TAYS
990 PANHANDLE ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASSINGALE, BRANDON ZACKARY
4191 VALLEY GLEN ROAD DANSVILLE, 30507
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MCGUIRE, JILLAYNE KAHLIA
2609 14TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NOE, ERNEST ELISHA
800 NORTH WASHINGTON ST. TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 373637074
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
POLLARD, THADDEUS
1803 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE
883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RIDGE, RANDY ALLEN
6306 MASENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROACH, KYLE A
346 TRACE LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH
281 MEADOWLARK DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN
---
SCALES, KRISTINA L
12 DOGWOOD DR FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMPSON, REX G
3111 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064064
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
SMITH, CORY
79 HIMES ROAD TULLAHOMA, 37438
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STAMPER, CORCHEA DANYELL
2408 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STUMP, MARINA ANN
2068 ASHFORD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
THOEMKE, JESSICA P
139 HENDRICKS BLVD. APT5 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO,GA)
---
VANCE, MICHAEL ALLEN
1426 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE
7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WAY, CASSANDRA NICOLE
107 HICKORY STREET ROSSIVILLE, 30711
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
WHITE, NATHAN
721 HICKS LANE BAKEWELL, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, DAVID MICHAEL
805 CHEROKEE TR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
YOCBAMACA, DENILSON G
3509 6TH AVE DALY CITY,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE