2nd City Community Center Closed Due To COVID Case

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Wednesday ordered the closure of a second community center on Wednesday, ordering the temporary closure of the Frances B. Wyatt Community Center for deep cleaning and sanitization following confirmation of a COVID case at the facility.

The announcement followed the earlier closure of the Washington Hills Community Center, which was also closed due to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

As at Washington Hills, contact tracing efforts are underway. Frances B. Wyatt will be reopened as soon as possible following deep cleaning, sanitization and quarantine protocols. The decision on when to reopen the community center will be made in consultation with Dr. Mary Lambert, the city’s director of community health.

“The closure of these two community centers today is a wake-up call for our community that the spread of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals remains a threat to our city,” said Dr. Lambert. “As our partners at the Hamilton County Health Department pointed out today, the resurgence of this virus is a real danger, and the city will take every appropriate action to keep our residents safe.”

Staff and residents were notified Wednesday afternoon and asked to take appropriate protective measures. Employees who have been vaccinated will be assigned to other locations during the closure.

The city’s incentive program for employees remains in effect, and all city employees are being offered $100 to get vaccinated, with a smaller incentive available for each vaccinated family member covered by City health insurance.

“The health and safety of Chattanooga’s residents is my highest priority, and we will use every tool at our disposal to keep our city safe, and ensure that residents have access to convenient, free vaccination opportunities,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “I am deeply concerned that the uptick in infections among unvaccinated individuals could very well lead to more widespread closures. That’s why I urge every Chattanooga resident to get vaccinated immediately.”

There are a number of opportunities for Chattanooga residents to get vaccinated:

The city is currently offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at its Community Centers (see list below)

Free Covid-19 vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis in the Downtown Library Auditorium every Monday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Monday, August 30, 2021.

Additionally, free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events will be offered at multiple locations this week through Hamilton County. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.

The COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 423-209-8383.

Local residents can conveniently access free, walk-in vaccine clinics (while supplies last) at the City’s community centers on the following dates: