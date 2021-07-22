Georgia Has 11 More COVID Deaths, 1,440 New Cases
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 11 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,655.
There are 1,440 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 916,373 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 66,254, which is an increase of 79 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,975 cases, up 5; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,285 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,256 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,855 cases, up 17; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,106 cases, up 20; 235 deaths, up 2; 799 hospitalizations