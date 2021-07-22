Georgia Has 11 More COVID Deaths, 1,440 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 11 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,655. There are 1,440 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 916,373 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 66,254, which is an increase of 79 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 65 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 46,271. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,207, which is 98 percent, and there are 527 active cases. There are 58 patients hospitalized and 20 in ... (click for more)