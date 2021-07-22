 Thursday, July 22, 2021 90.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Has 11 More COVID Deaths, 1,440 New Cases

Thursday, July 22, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 11 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,655.

There are 1,440 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 916,373 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 66,254, which is an increase of 79 from Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,975 cases, up 5; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,285 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,256 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,855 cases, up 17; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,106 cases, up 20; 235 deaths, up 2; 799 hospitalizations

Opinion

This Is Beyond Comprehension - And Response

The fact that there is now a discussion which anticipates a third COVID wave and surge is beyond comprehension, especially when it is our young children, who cannot protect themselves, who are at the greatest risk this time around. I think the great John Wayne encapsulated the sentiment quite succinctly: "Life is hard. It's harder if you're stupid." Michael Mallen * * * ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 12-Year-Old Mom

We live in such a jaundiced world today that disappointment has long-hence overwhelmed any ‘shock and awe’, yet now from Tulsa comes a story that will sure enough make your ears wiggle. Last Thursday a man identified as Juan Miranda-Jara joyously rushed his girlfriend toward labor and delivery at Hillcrest Hospital in the city’s midtown. As the nurses placed the girl on a ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Get Hammered In 17-9 Loss To Barons

It was just three weeks ago when the Chattanooga Lookouts took an important road trip to Alabama where they faced the Birmingham Barons in a key six-game series between two of the top teams in the league. The Barons were leading the Double-A South’s North division by a couple of games, but the Lookouts had a great week and came home in first place after winning five of six games ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Looks To Add Hardware To Its Trophy Case

As the NISA Independent Cup draws to a close, Chattanooga FC look to add another piece of hardware to the trophy case. CFC sits in first place with six points after wins against Savannah Clovers and Atletico Atlanta. Soda City FC, based in Columbia, SC, are in second place with 2 points, after tying with both Atletico Atlanta and Savannah Clovers. Mathematically speaking, ... (click for more)


