Police Blotter: Video Located Related To $4,000 Tool Theft; Police Check Out Drill In Pants Case

Police were called to the Comfort Inn at 2341 Shallowford Village Dr. where they saw video surveillance of a man walking through the lower level parking garage with a large backpack. The man is seen removing items from a large toolbox in the bed of a pick-up. He then went to the bushes and waited for a car that backed in and left within a few minutes. The complainant said the power and hand tools were in an unsecured toolbox and estimated the value at approximately $4,000. At this time there is no further information available. The surveillance is somewhat blurry and difficult to view.

* * *

Officers received reports that objects were being thrown over the side of Walnut Street Bridge onto Riverside Drive. Police spoke with five males who said they had been in the location around this time, however have not seen anyone throwing anything over the side of the bridge. Officers on Riverside Drive found a trashcan that had fallen into the roadway. They reviewed security footage approximately 10 minutes prior to the call and saw the five individuals crossing the bridge, however didn't see any of them throwing anything over the side of the bridge. There is no suspect information at this time.

* * *



A woman at 7707 Lee Highway said she has been having a verbal argument with her boyfriend. She said he was in the area and she no longer wanted to stay in the room. She asked police if she can be transported to her mother's house because she didn't not feel safe staying in the room. Police took the woman to Milne Street.

* * *

Officers responded to a report of a recovery of a stolen vehicle on Alton Park Boulevard. A woman said she had reported her car stolen and later in the day she was going through her emails and found a message from her bank stating they ordered United Auto Recovery, a vehicle repossession company, to repossess it because she was overdue on payments. She said she didn’t want to wait for the next day so she called police hoping that an officer could keep the peace while she reclaimed her car. Police told the woman the repossession company could not be forced to give up the vehicle. Police went into the lot and verified that the car in the lot was the one that was reported stolen and then took it out of NCIC.

* * *

A man on North Hawthorne Street said there was a woman at his house causing problems. She was arguing with his niece and him about several things and was acting crazy. The woman left the house before police arrived. He said he wanted her to stay away from his house. The officer told the man that they would have to find the woman and speak to her in person in order to trespass her from the property. Police were not able to find the woman.

* * *

Police were called to 7324 Shallowford Road where a firearm had been found. They arrived and found a BB gun which they took to property. There was no information on the owner or who left it.

* * *

Police responded Middle Valley Road to assist the driver of a UPS truck which had become stuck in the mud. Police blocked a lane of travel to protect the vehicle and waited until Dentons Wrecker winched the truck from the mud.

* * *

An employee at 4026 Shallowford Road showed police video surveillance of a man entering the Circle K. He went to the cooler with a plastic shopping bag and loaded nine cans of beer into the bag then left the store without paying. He had medium length dreads.

* * *

An employee at United Rentals at 309 Corporate Place called police to say they have known for about 45 days that two tags are lost off of rental trailers. He says they do not know how long the tags have been gone. He told police they are "knocked off by forklifts" and never recovered.

* * *

A man on South Crest Road called police to say he last saw his car when he left home around 8 a.m. When he returned around at 11:30 a.m., he discovered that the driver's side window had been broken out. It had a hole in it that was possibly from a rock or other object.

* * *

A woman on Blackford Street reported a stolen city of Chattanooga parking sticker. She said she noticed her city sticker was gone when she received a warning on her vehicle that it would be towed without a valid city sticker. The woman wasn't unable to provide details as to when or where the sticker was stolen off of her vehicle registration. She did say that it must have happened within the last two weeks.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road said during the night, someone tried to get in her apartment and damaged the front door. The door is cracked down the middle and the maintenance man says that the apartment complex will provide for the cost to fix or replace the door. She didn't know the cost of repair.

* * *

A man on Memphis Drive told police that prior to police arrival someone was on scene causing an issue. He said he left before police arrived and no longer needed assistance.

* * *

An officer observed a black sedan parked in the 700 block of N. Kelley Street. The vehicle had a flat tire and had grass growing around it. The officer has seen this vehicle in the same spot for months. The vehicle was stickered with an orange abandoned sticker.

* * *

A Discount Outlet employee on Highway 153 said a man in his 30's came in and put a Milwaukee Impact drill into his pants then fled the store without paying for the merchandise. A video could be available.