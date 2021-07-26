Walker Facing Robbery Charge In Case In Which His Brother Was Shot

Police responded to a robbery call on Clearview Drive on Saturday afternoon, and spoke with the victim. The victim told police he had been Facebook messaging the suspect, Anthony Jermane Walker, 25, and they were discussing a purchase where the victim would buy a handgun from Walker.



The victim said Walker was inside the residence when another man walked in. He said he purchased the handgun, a carrying case, and a Mossberg shotgun from Walker for $400, and put the money on a table.



The victim told police the other man was already back in the car when Walker pulled a handgun out of his pants and pointed it at him. The victim said the suspect took the cash and handgun and ran towards the car, and that Walker started shooting at him when he gave chase. The victim said the suspects fled with a third unknown driver.



Police said they spoke to several other witnesses who heard the gunshots and saw a vehicle speeding away, and police also recovered multiple shell casings in the area. Police said two different kinds of shell casings, 9mm and .45 were found.



At this same time, police said a man showed up at Erlanger with a gunshot wound to the chest, and identified himself as Antonio Walker, Anthony’s brother.



Anthony Walker was also present and was detained by security officers. Antonio Walker was shot in the chest near his clavicle. Police said Antonio Walker said he was shot at an unknown location, and Anthony Walker also did not answer questions.



Police said the victim claimed he did not fire a shot at the two men, and consented to a gunshot residue (GSR) test.

Anthony Walker is facing reckless endangerment and aggravated robbery charges.