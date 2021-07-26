Arrest Made In Shooting Outside House Party On Citico Avenue

 Monday, July 26, 2021 91.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Taquarious Fennessee
On July 17, an investigator responded to a robbery on Citco Avenue, and spoke to the victim. The victim told police he was at a house party with a female friend who was intoxicated. The victim said that as he was helping his friend outside, two men were also leaving the party. 

The victim told police that one of the two men pointed a firearm at his head while the other man took his (victim's) Glock 45 from his waistband. The victims aid the two left in separate vehicles, and that one fired a shot into the air (but no shell casing was found at the time).

Police said the victim waited an hour to call, and that he did not have a reason for waiting that long. He found the suspect’s Facebook profile under the name “Rodrick Davis” although his actual name is Taquarious Fennessee, 22.
The other suspect’s Facebook profile was under “Been Offset,” later identified as Eric Holland. 

The victim identified both in a photo lineup, and said Fennessee was the one who stole the firearm and Holland was the man who pointed a gun at his head. 

Fennessee was arrested on aggravated robbery charges on Saturday.

McDonald Farm Was Certainly No Bargain

I attended the meeting held by county officials on Thursday at Sale Creek High School. Mr. Coppinger gave a background on the purchase of the farm and also what possible future uses might be. In his comments he mentioned the word “transparency” multiple times. To my way of thinking this so called transparency in the use of taxpayer money would have been to put this before the county ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Matter Of Time

I sensed “something evil this way comes” when, in the middle of my “Morning Readings” on Sunday I went to the Orlando Sentinel’s website to peer in on the recent surge of COVID-19 virus. There is a new Delta variant that has just hit Florida and I wondered how bad it was. Apparently those who are vaccinated have a good resistance but for those who are not, it is pretty scary. ... (click for more)

UTC Picked To Win SoCon Football Championship

The Chattanooga Mocs are 7-time Southern Conference Champs. The league coaches and media association agree that an eighth is on the horizon though the local ball coach proceeds with caution. “Last time I checked,” Coach Rusty Wright started. “They don’t give out trophies in July. We are excited about this team. It has the potential to be special, but there’s a lot of work ... (click for more)

Burned Up: Lookouts Roasted By Barons, 11-6

Maybe the muggy July air was to blame for Ian Dawkins’ rolling throw from left field. He took the ball out of his glove while standing in shallow left and fired a throw to home plate. A decent throw would have made easy pickings out of Brian Rey. Instead of a bullet, his soft toss came up short and rolled several yards into the catcher’s mitt. By the time the ball got to its destination, ... (click for more)


