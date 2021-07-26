Arrest Made In Shooting Outside House Party On Citico Avenue

On July 17, an investigator responded to a robbery on Citco Avenue, and spoke to the victim. The victim told police he was at a house party with a female friend who was intoxicated. The victim said that as he was helping his friend outside, two men were also leaving the party.The victim told police that one of the two men pointed a firearm at his head while the other man took his (victim's) Glock 45 from his waistband. The victims aid the two left in separate vehicles, and that one fired a shot into the air (but no shell casing was found at the time).Police said the victim waited an hour to call, and that he did not have a reason for waiting that long. He found the suspect’s Facebook profile under the name “Rodrick Davis” although his actual name is Taquarious Fennessee, 22.The other suspect’s Facebook profile was under “Been Offset,” later identified as Eric Holland.The victim identified both in a photo lineup, and said Fennessee was the one who stole the firearm and Holland was the man who pointed a gun at his head.Fennessee was arrested on aggravated robbery charges on Saturday.