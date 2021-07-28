Mobile Home In Dallas Bay Destroyed By Fire Wednesday Morning

A mobile home in the Dallas Bay area was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

A motorist calls 911 to report a mobile home on fire in the Dallas Bay area. Around 11:54 a.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible residential fire at 1206 Coffelt Road.

The first engine on the scene confirmed a mobile home showing fire and heavy smoke. Firefighters entered the home quickly to find no one in the home but did find heavy fire in the kitchen. The fire was under control within a few minutes. Fire Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, reported no one was home when the fire broke out in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.

Chief Fritts said the cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Damages are listed at $3,200 and will be a total loss.