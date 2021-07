Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE

1612 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

718 N GREENWOOD AVE Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BONDS, DARRILUS MONTEZ

2211 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWNELL, APRIL L

294 HICKORY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

---

BURCHARD, DEKOTA RYAN

1701 YOUNG RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CANION, REBECCA ANN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CRAYTON, DEMONTE

3809 N TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY

3302 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

FLERL, JONATHAN ALAN

907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GUTIERREZ-SANCHEZ, MARIO

4228 WEBB OAKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

HAMLIN, RICKY ALLEN

205 BLUEBIRD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HOWARD, KEUNTEZ MELIECK

2231 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

KEY, ALLISON RENEE

3705 CRESTVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KRALL, EDWARD BENJAMIN

9854 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LEWIS, MELISA DEANE THOMAS

3637 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---MCKNIGHT, MEGAN ENN1340 PASSENGER ST APT 227 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MEDLEY, MELANIE KAY425 CHEROKEE BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---MEEKS, MEGIN PAIGE1008 HILLCREST RD HIXSON, 373432119Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---MOTT, MARIE RACHEL1615 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---OWENS, MICHAEL LADALE1612 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---PASCUAL, GABRIEL DARBIN1705 SOUTH GREENWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PEOPLES, GREGORY LEE26696 WHITT STREET #9 ARDMORE, 35739Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PERRY, JEFFREY MATTHEW1791 HARLE AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---QUINONES-LUGO, MIGUEL A6226 HANSLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH1185 MTN CREEK RDPT 1508 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37434Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SIMONSON, DAVID LINCOLN2267 N SHORE ACRES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMS, ARIANA7716 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, DANIEL J618 W WHEELER STREET ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TATUM, DERWIN D7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---TAYLOR, QUATTERRIUS DEONTIA5405 UPSHAW DR Chattanooga, 374162433Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TWILLEY, DAVID J2309 UNION AVE Chattanooga, 374043714Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---VAUGHN, NAKISHA116 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 307414005Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WARE, BRADLY A465 MALBORO ROAD MEMPHIS, 38120Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEST, JESSE CALVIN233 CLEO DR Chickamauga, 307073053Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---WILLIAMSON, RANDOLPH SCOTT8438 SANDERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT