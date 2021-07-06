10 Candidates Seek County School Board District 9 Seat; County Commission To Make Choice

There are 10 candidates for the open District 9 seat on the County School Board.
The commission will choose from the list to take the seat that had been held by Steve Highlander. The Commission had named him to the District 9 seat on the County Commission after Chester Bankston moved to Florida.
Candidates are:
Patrick D. Lee II - an official of Tanslee Turf and Tire
James Brent Walker - a district manager for the State Lottery
Patrick Hampton - former official with Hamilton Flourishing
Pam Womack - adjunct professor at Lee University
Kimberly Perry - homemaker
Roddey M. Coe - IT manager at Suburban Manufacturing in Dayton
Charles Kenneth Lawson - retired electrician at the county schools
Gary Kuehn - former Harrison Bay Vocational principal
Jeff Crim - pastor of Ascension Lutheran Church in East Ridge
William A. House III - assistant EPB Employee Credit Union