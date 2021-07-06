10 Candidates Seek County School Board District 9 Seat; County Commission To Make Choice

There are 10 candidates for the open District 9 seat on the County School Board.

The commission will choose from the list to take the seat that had been held by Steve Highlander. The Commission had named him to the District 9 seat on the County Commission after Chester Bankston moved to Florida.

Candidates are:

Patrick D. Lee II - an official of Tanslee Turf and Tire

James Brent Walker - a district manager for the State Lottery

Patrick Hampton - former official with Hamilton Flourishing

Pam Womack - adjunct professor at Lee University

Kimberly Perry - homemaker

Roddey M. Coe - IT manager at Suburban Manufacturing in Dayton

Charles Kenneth Lawson - retired electrician at the county schools

Gary Kuehn - former Harrison Bay Vocational principal

Jeff Crim - pastor of Ascension Lutheran Church in East Ridge

William A. House III - assistant EPB Employee Credit Union