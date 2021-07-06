Red Bank Opens Arms To More Chickens

Red Bank officials are welcoming to more chickens in the city.

The Red Bank Commission on Tuesday night approved a fowl ordinance that allows people with a lot as small as a half acre to have up to four egg-laying hens (no roosters allowed).

Previously, you had to have two acres in order to produce your own fresh eggs in Red Bank.

Officials said only five percent of Red Bank lots are two acres or more.

On the other hand, 54 percent qualify for the half acre.

Owners are to build chicken coops at least 25 feet from the nearest property line.

They are to keep the chickens on their property - no running at large.

For chickens found running around on the streets, residents are advised to call the McKamey Animal Center, which has a contract with the city.

Commissioner Ruth Jeno offered the services of city police for chicken chasing, but police officials present at the meeting demurred.