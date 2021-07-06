 Tuesday, July 6, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Red Bank Opens Arms To More Chickens

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Red Bank officials are welcoming to more chickens in the city.

The Red Bank Commission on Tuesday night approved a fowl ordinance that allows people with a lot as small as a half acre to have up to four egg-laying hens (no roosters allowed).

Previously, you had to have two acres in order to produce your own fresh eggs in Red Bank.

Officials said only five percent of Red Bank lots are two acres or more.

On the other hand, 54 percent qualify for the half acre.

Owners are to build chicken coops at least 25 feet from the nearest property line.

They are to keep the chickens on their property - no running at large.

For chickens found running around on the streets, residents are advised to call the McKamey Animal Center, which has a contract with the city.

Commissioner Ruth Jeno offered the services of city police for chicken chasing, but police officials present at the meeting demurred. 


TDOT Contractor To Shift Traffic On Tallant Road In Collegedale, Hamilton County

THP Leads Multi-Jurisdiction All-Crimes Operation Over The 4th Of July Weekend

Dalton Man Pleads Guilty To Molesting 2 Children


As part of the SR-317 Apison Pike Reconstruction Project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift the alignment of Tallant Road within the project limits to allow for the completion ... (click for more)

Due to an increase in fatalities and aggressive driving in Hamilton County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga district led a multi-jurisdiction enforcement campaign to address impaired ... (click for more)

Bobby Ray Reaves, Sr., 33, formerly of 1606 Lynwood Drive, NE, Dalton, pled guilty on Tuesday in two separate cases of child molestation involving two different victims. Reaves was sentenced ... (click for more)



TDOT Contractor To Shift Traffic On Tallant Road In Collegedale, Hamilton County

As part of the SR-317 Apison Pike Reconstruction Project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift the alignment of Tallant Road within the project limits to allow for the completion of construction in areas currently under existing traffic. This shift will utilize portions of the new alignment for SR-317 and a bridge over Wolftever Creek that have recently been constructed. ... (click for more)

THP Leads Multi-Jurisdiction All-Crimes Operation Over The 4th Of July Weekend

Due to an increase in fatalities and aggressive driving in Hamilton County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga district led a multi-jurisdiction enforcement campaign to address impaired driving and violent crimes over the Independence Day holiday period. The multi- jurisdiction team operation covered three evenings for a total of 24-hours. The following agencies participated ... (click for more)

Happy 4th From Democratic Cities

How do the citizens of Democrat cities celebrate the 4th? Well the old-fashioned way, they shoot each other. As usual ChiTown led the way with over a hundred shootings and at least 18 dead. Two police officers were shot which brings the total number of cops shot so far this year to 33. Chicago hasn't had a Republican mayor since the 1930s. Meanwhile in the Democrat ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tennessee’s COVID Lag

On July 1 st there were 155,884,601 Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID. That’s 47 percent of all Americans, according to the CDC. Becker’s Hospital Review tells us that Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, and Connecticut lead the states with over 60 percent vaccinated in each but the disappointing news is that, in Tennessee, for every 10 people you pass on the sidewalk ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Graham Ashcraft A Story In Perserverance

It began with a swinging strikeout by Rocket City’s Mitch Nay around 7:30pm on a muggy Chattanooga evening. Starting Lookouts pitcher Douglas Graham Ashcraft walked off the mound having completed a scoreless first inning for the Cincinnati Reds Double-A team. Over the next two weeks, Chattanooga’s newest pitcher has repeated this feat nineteen more times. Through three starts ... (click for more)

Jean-Baptiste, Smith Returning To Mocs' Backcourt For 2021-2022 Season

The Chattanooga Mocs boasted the best backcourt in the Southern Conference in 2020-21. After putting their names into the NBA Draft process, the duo of David Jean-Baptiste and Malachi Smith are back and looking forward to 2021-22. The two have taken very different paths to get to this point in their careers. It’s DJB’s sixth year in Chattanooga seeing his redshirt senior opportunity ... (click for more)


