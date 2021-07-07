Collegedale Commission Narrowly Approves Rezoning Allowing Duplex Behind Residence At Silver Lane

A request to rezone property near the intersection of Apison Pike and Silver Lane in Collegedale drew opposition from longtime residents of Silver Lane at the Tuesday commission meeting.

Both Dennis Schreiner and former mayor Preston Jones asked the commissioners to reconsider rezoning the property on the second and final reading Tuesday night. The large 1.97-acre lot currently has one existing house. The property owner had asked to split the lot in order to build a duplex behind the house that is already there. The current Agricultural Zone would not allow the division, leading to the rezoning request to R-2, Low Density Residential. Problems cited by both of the residents which would be most affected included stormwater runoff and drainage where a ditch already overflows, sewage/septic problems and parking issues due to the large number of people the new, three-bedroom units could accommodate.



The planning commission had recommended to deny the request because of confusion about the driveway and septic system. And a duplex backing up to their homes has the potential of devaluing their property, it was stated.

It is the commissioners who make the final decision on rezoning issues. It was noted that the property could be divided into multiple lots for single family residences, but that would have a bigger impact on the land because each house would have multiple sewer/septic connections and more cars to park.



Philip Kim, who is the developer of the project, told the commissioners that the requirements for septic systems, groundwater issues and stormwater runoff are very strict and have all been approved by the agencies in charge. He said he understood the concerns of neighbors but he requested that his rights be protected to let him use his property as he wishes. Most of those on the commission had taken the time to walk the property and familiarize themselves with the homeowner’s concerns.



Before the vote, all three parties involved in the rezoning disagreement were thanked for being involved in and working through the process in a gracious manner. And the homeowners thanked the commissioners and city officials for taking the time to personally come and look at the situation. In the end, final approval was given with the condition that a 10-foot natural buffer be left and evergreen plantings be added. The vote was three in favor and Mayor Katie Lamb and Commissioner Phil Garver abstaining.



Rezoning property on Watkins Street adjacent to the railroad tracks was rezoned on the second and final reading from R-2, Low Density Single and Two Family, to MU-BC Mixed Use Business Center. Owner Joe Adams plans a speculative building to rent to new businesses.



The city’s official zoning map that is updated and certified yearly was approved which shows zoning changes that have occurred throughout the year, included the changes made Tuesday night.



The commissioners authorized engineering services for the sewer force main project which is moving from the planning to the construction phase. The contract is for administrative construction services and for a resident project representative who will be available on site to oversee the construction on an as-needed basis. It is expected that it will take 240 days to complete the 4,800 feet of sewer. Federal COVID funding is expected to help with the cost.



An ordinance was passed that regulates camping on city property. Camping will not be allowed in city-owned parks or on public rights of way. This mirrors state law. Exceptions can be made for groups of Boy and Girl Scouts.



Parts of the city’s animal control ordinance was inadvertently deleted eight to 10 years ago. The commissioners on Tuesday reinstated the missing portion of the ordinance to correct the error.



A request to establish a satellite facility for Crystal Air was granted. This will increase the sale of jet fuel from the Collegedale Airport. And Collegedale will have no financial obligation.



An old Dodge Durango was declared surplus because parts are no longer available for making repairs.



The financial report was given by Michelle Toro, finance manager. She said at 92 percent through the year, the city has received 114 percent of revenue which is about $1.5 million over expectations. The city has spent about 95 percent of the budgeted amount for expenses. She said for transparency and simplicity, all money designated for the general fund will be moved into one investment account versus multiple accounts the city has used in the past.